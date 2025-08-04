New blow for Vinícius after a decision from Saudi Arabia

In European soccer, few topics generate as much anticipation as the situation of the top stars in the transfer market. The summer of 2025 is no exception. Real Madrid is going through one of the most talked-about sagas of recent years. This is a situation that seems far from being solved and keeps the Madrid fans on edge. The spotlight is on the Brazilian star, whose future continues to make headlines.

Over the past few months, rumors about a move from Saudi Arabia to sign a world-class figure have been constant. There was talk of astronomical figures. Not only regarding salary, but also the transfer fee. There were even offers that were hard to believe, with the total amount exceeding one billion euros for five seasons. These amounts not only served as pressure in the Bernabéu offices, but also influenced the player's own negotiations with the club.

However, in the last few hours, an unexpected twist has emerged. According to recent reports from El Larguero, Saudi clubs have decided to halt their interest in Vinicius in this transfer window.

| Real Madrid

Real Madrid and the salary standoff: Vinicius's demands in the contract renewal

In this context, Vinicius's contract renewal has become a constant tug-of-war. The Brazilian forward, who is under contract until 2027, has rejected the first offer from Madrid. His main request is very clear. He is demanding to match the financial terms of the last major star to arrive at Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé.

The club's first offer didn't reach those numbers. The pressure increased when it was leaked that proposals from Saudi Arabia were coming in that Madrid couldn't possibly match. But with the Saudi withdrawal, the footballer's strategy loses strength. The club knows this and is playing its cards, keeping calm. The goal is to secure Vinicius but while sticking to their wage scale, one of the most demanding in world soccer.

That is, Vinicius has now lost his main bargaining chip when negotiating with Real Madrid to meet his salary demands. Before, he could boast of having serious and lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia and force Florentino to raise his offer if he wanted to keep him. Now, neither that nor performance. Because if you want to be the highest paid on the team, you also have to be the best on the team.