Flick's crucial decision in the match against Seoul FC: final nod

An atmosphere of maximum anticipation can be felt during FC Barcelona's Asian tour, where the club seeks to consolidate its project under Hansi Flick's leadership. The blaugrana team faces Seoul FC today at the World Cup Stadium in the South Korean capital, a venue where the heat and humidity threaten to take center stage. However, all attention is focused on a tactical decision that could shape the immediate future of the culé defense.

Araújo's return: from uncertainty to key piece

At the beginning of the summer, Ronald Araújo's name was repeatedly mentioned as a possible departure from Barça. The rumors about signings, offers, and financial needs painted an uncertain picture for the Uruguayan center-back. However, today's match in Seoul seems to have changed the course of that story.

For the first time in the preseason, Flick starts Araújo, pairing him with Pau Cubarsí, and sends a clear message of trust. The Uruguayan also takes on the captain's role in a line-up full of starters, which can be interpreted as a definitive nod to his continuity. It's not that he's starting as part of a rotation plan, but rather that he's doing so in a line-up that will likely be the first-choice one during the season.

In the previous match against Vissel Kobe, Araújo only played the second half, while Iñigo Martínez and Cubarsí were the starting pair. Today, however, the German coach chooses to bet on the solidity, experience, and authority of the Uruguayan center-back, who is shaping up to be one of the defensive pillars for the 2025/2026 season.

The first-choice line-up takes shape: signs of Flick's bet

The line-up chosen by Flick to face Seoul FC leaves no doubt about his approach. In goal, Joan Garcia starts again, the only new signing in the starting eleven. In defense, Koundé, Cubarsí, Araújo, and Balde form a reliable line, while the midfield brings together talent and experience with De Jong, Pedri, and Dani Olmo, with the Canary Islander being the only one to repeat (Gavi and Fermín played against Vissel Kobe).

In attack, the German coach continues to trust the trio formed by Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, a combination of youth, goals, and flair. On the other side, Seoul FC features familiar names like Jesse Lingard, adding an international incentive to the friendly. This line-up, very similar to the one that could start LaLiga, reflects Flick's desire to build automatisms and test combinations ahead of the demanding schedule to come.

Fierce competition in defense: Cubarsí, Araújo, and Iñigo, open battle

Araújo's presence in the starting line-up is relevant not only because of his influence in the locker room, but also due to the intense competition anticipated in Barça's defensive line. Cubarsí has established himself as one of the great discoveries of the last campaign, showing maturity beyond his years. Meanwhile, Iñigo Martínez brings experience and forcefulness, while Araújo seems to have convinced Flick of his value in high-stakes matches.

The German coach will have to manage the rotation among these three center-backs, seeking the perfect balance for a season with the highest ambitions in all competitions. Today's decision, pairing Cubarsí and Araújo in the center, could be the first sign of the defensive hierarchy Barça will have in the coming months.

Beyond the names and tactics, the friendly in Seoul is marked by a festive atmosphere and the debut of the new gold and purple kit, a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Temperatures are close to 86°F (30°C) and the humidity will be an added challenge for the footballers. Nevertheless, the competitive demands and the desire to see the new signings and regular starters keep anticipation at its highest levels.