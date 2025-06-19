Urgent announcement from Espanyol: surprise signing in goal

Joan Garcia's signing by FC Barcelona has caught RCD Espanyol off guard, and they've had to make urgent moves in the goalkeeping position. Their goalkeeper is leaving, and the coaching staff has had to analyze the market to fill this delicate position. After a few days of searching, they've already found Sallent's replacement.

The new blanquiazul goalkeeper played with CD Leganés during the 2024/2025 season. The pepineros fought until the end of the season, but they couldn't keep their place in the division. In this scenario, it was easy for Marko Dmitrović to decide to leave Butarque and choose Cornellà as his new city to live in.

This was made official by RCD Espanyol's own Twitter profile. They welcome him and hope he'll be their goalkeeper for many more years. He signs for three seasons. He has Serbian nationality, is 33 years old, and has a market value of €800,000 according to Transfermarkt.

His contract with CD Leganés was set to end on June 30, 2025, so RCD Espanyol brings him in for free after his link with the Madrid club ended. This means the blanquiazules haven't spent, for now, the money Barça paid for Joan Garcia.

rcd espanyol come out losing

Joan García Pons, born in Sallent in 2001, began his career as a goalkeeper after passing through small Catalan clubs (Sallent, Manresa, Damm) before joining Espanyol's youth academy in 2016. After making his debut with the reserves in September 2019, he had his first appearance with the first team in December 2021, in a Copa del Rey match, becoming the replacement for Pacheco and Olazábal.

During the 2023‑24 season, García established himself as Espanyol's starting goalkeeper in Segunda, playing 21 matches and keeping 12 clean sheets, which was key to achieving promotion to Primera. The club recognized his importance by renewing his contract until 2028 and praising him as the “male player of the season.”

In the 2024‑25 season, he took a step up in LaLiga: he played every match, was the goalkeeper with the most saves in the competition (146), won the “Best Save of the Month” award consecutively in February and March, and delivered decisive performances such as against Real Madrid where he was named man of the match.

His performance caught the attention of major European clubs — along with Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Real Madrid… — but in the end, it was Barça who paid his €25M release clause in June 2025 and signed him for six seasons. According to Transfermarkt, his market value matches this figure.