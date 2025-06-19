Josep Pedrerol explodes at several Real Madrid players: 'We have to...'

Real Madrid has started preseason under an atmosphere of maximum demand. The arrival of a new coach is always a reason for hope and renewal, but not all challenges are solved with the simple change of manager. That's why the Madrid fanbase is watching every gesture and every statement closely, looking for signs of real transformation.

The shadow of the past weighs heavily, and expectations couldn't be higher for a squad coming off a season with many highlights, but also with issues that haven't fully disappeared.

Josep Pedrerol harshly criticizes the locker room

In his most recent appearance on El Chiringuito de Jugones, Josep Pedrerol was blunt. The journalist didn't focus his criticism on the bench or on Xabi Alonso, the new coach, but rather on the attitude of some first-team players. According to Pedrerol, Carlo Ancelotti's legacy still weighs on the locker room dynamic:

"It hasn't improved as we desired. Xabi Alonso isn't criticized at all. The criticism is for the players who keep working the same as before, which is to say, not at all. The criticism is that Vinícius is still on vacation."

The feeling, according to the host, is that the group remains in a comfort zone and that there are footballers who haven't taken the necessary step forward. The media spotlight traditionally tends to focus on the coach, but this time Pedrerol is putting all the pressure on the squad. The demand is at its highest: discipline and professionalism from the very first minute.

Transfer market open and possible departures

Another hot topic is the transfer market, open until August 30. In Pedrerol's words: "The market is open. Not everything is very good, but some of you will look at anything. Market August 30. Sell him, sell him." The warning couldn't be clearer: no player has a guaranteed spot and, if performance isn't up to par, the sporting management must make drastic decisions.

The reference to Vinícius and other footballers singled out for "still being on vacation" is no coincidence. Real Madrid is at a key moment to renew its energy and avoid a repeat of the complacency that marked the end of the previous cycle. The message is direct for the leadership: if an important name needs to be sold, it must be done without hesitation.

Xabi Alonso's stance: diplomacy and pressure

Xabi Alonso's arrival on the Madrid bench has sparked excitement, but it also brings added pressure. According to Pedrerol, the coach has chosen a low-profile strategy in his first statements:

"I'm sure Xabi Alonso had to use the wooden tongue Caparrós talked about today: say what is convenient and not say what he thinks, because if he said what he thinks I believe Florentino would have to sell four stars."

This suggests that the internal situation could be more delicate than it seems. Pedrerol himself hints that the locker room needs a shock and that meritocracy must prevail over names. Xabi Alonso, despite his calm and calculated demeanor, faces the challenge of transforming a group that, for many, has lived too comfortably under the umbrella of recent success.

Expectations for the season

With preseason underway and the market open, Real Madrid faces decisive weeks. The pressure is not only from the media but also internal, with authoritative voices like Pedrerol's pointing out the need for urgent changes. The club faces the crossroads of betting on the continuity of some figures or seeking a revolution that brings back competitiveness and ambition to the locker room.

The fans are waiting for moves, and the sporting management has the duty to respond. The coming weeks will be key to determining whether this new project can return Madrid to the top or if the team needs a deeper restructuring. Pedrerol's message resonates as both a warning and a challenge: those who are still on vacation must be called out, and if someone needs to be sold, the club must act without fear.