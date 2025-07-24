Mijatovic adds more fuel to the fire over Vinícius's contract renewal: 'I don't know if he...'

Real Madrid is experiencing a hectic summer in the offices while the squad prepares for the official start of the season. Although signings are grabbing headlines, attention is now focused on a renewal that is as crucial as it is delicate. The continuity of one of their key pieces isn't guaranteed, and some illustrious former Madridists haven't hesitated to point out what they consider to be worrying signs.

Vinícius Jr's future at Real Madrid is starting to fill with questions. With a contract in force until June 2027, it seemed that his renewal would be a formality. However, negotiations have stalled, and neither the club nor the player's camp can reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. The Brazilian wants to extend his contract until 2030, with salary conditions in line with his status, but an understanding hasn't been reached.

On top of all this is the growing interest from Saudi soccer. According to recent reports, Al-Ahli is preparing a staggering offer of €350 million, ready to convince Vinícius with figures that are out of reach for Europe. Despite this, the forward still prioritizes staying at Real Madrid, at least for now. The question is whether the club is showing the same determination in their support for the player.

| Real Madrid

Mijatovic's statements open a new front

The hero of the Seventh, Predrag Mijatovic, was the latest to speak out about this situation on the program "El Larguero." He did so without mincing words. "If Mbappé, Vini, or Rodrygo aren't happy and don't feel the club is behind them, I think they can't perform well," he stated bluntly, in a clear warning message to the club's board.

Beyond the contractual aspect, Mijatovic focused on the footballer's feelings and his relationship with those around him: "If you're happy at a club, the club is behind you and the fans are madly in love with you, it leads you to excel and do well. If you sense hesitation in those two or three aspects, that's a bad sign."

His most striking comment came when talking about the fans: "I don't know if the fans are in love with Vinícius like in recent years. I don't know if he also has as much respect for them as he did years ago. That needs to be detected and observed." This phrase has caused a stir and calls into question the harmony between the player and Madridism.

The lack of creative leadership and the challenge of the season

Mijatovic used his appearance to also reflect on the team's collective moment. For him, "creativity is lacking," something he attributes to the departure of figures like Modric from the usual starting eleven. In his view, handing the reins to Arda Güler would be premature: "This season it would be suicide."

Regarding the recent elimination in the Club World Cup, he was clear: "It's bad for all Madridists, especially the coach and the fans because you already start to worry." Nevertheless, he asked for patience: "A team is built in two or three years, not in just one."