Valencia's U-turn with Pau Víctor: Peter Lim's response to Barça

There had been a certain sense of optimism in Valencia. It was not without reason. Pau Víctor's name had been making the rounds in the Mestalla offices for weeks, and everything suggested he could become one of the major summer signings for the Che team.

However, what seemed to be on track yesterday has taken a complete turn today. According to El Desmarque, Valencia is dropping out of the bidding and is no longer considering signing Barça's striker, at least in this transfer window. The reason, as is often the case, has to do with money.

Barça asks for five million and a percentage: the deal falls apart

As has become known in recent hours, FC Barcelona has completely changed the initial terms. What started as a negotiation for a loan without too many complications has turned into an unexpected demand: €5 million ($5.4 million) for the transfer and 50% of a future sale.

| FCB

In any other context, Valencia might have considered that investment. But not now. The club's financial situation remains delicate and Peter Lim has been clear. He has been for many years. Investing money in signings is his plan Z. Corberán was counting on Pau Víctor's arrival as another piece to complete the attack. He was a profile that fit well due to his mobility, his potential, and his knowledge of LaLiga. Reality is what it is, and at this moment the club can only aim for cost-free loans or free agents.

Barça needs to sell and changes its stance with Pau Víctor

With the urgent need to register Rashford, Joan García, and Roony Bardghji, Barça needs immediate income. Meanwhile, that means they're no longer willing to let players leave without getting something in return. Pau Víctor to Valencia had been brewing for some time and Barça was happy for him to leave on loan to get more minutes. Now everything has changed: they need to sell.

Pau Víctor, who is not in Hansi Flick's plans and barely played last season, has gone from being a bet for the future to a bargaining chip to generate liquidity. The problem is that this change in approach drives away potential buyers, especially clubs with little room to maneuver.

In Valencia's case, the player was of interest, but only if he arrived on loan. Nothing more. The difference between what one side was asking for and what the other could offer was too great to reach a middle ground. That's why everything suggests that, if these really are Barça's demands, the Valencianistas are ruling out the deal.

The failed deal with Pau Víctor is just another reflection of how difficult it is for Valencia to sign players. So far, Dani Raba and Julen Agirrezabala have been the only new faces. The contracts of the two backup full-backs, Jesús Vázquez and Dimitri Foulquier, have also been renewed,

Corberán is still waiting for a striker to complement Hugo Duro, but the market is tightening and there is not much room to maneuver. The options are limited and the feeling around the club is that they will have to wait until the final weeks of the transfer window to close a low-cost opportunity.