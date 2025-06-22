Ernest Riveras goes beyond all limits against Joan Garcia: he becomes the one responsible for bullying

Amid the media frenzy over the signing of Joan García from Espanyol to FC Barcelona, a statement has emerged that has ignited the debate. Journalist Ernest Riveras, a veteran commentator and a committed "perico," made an accusation that has caused strong controversy: "Joan García becomes the one who bullies". But... is it a justifiable metaphor or a media excess?

war against Joan Garcia

On the Twitch channel hosted by Javier de Haro, Riveras compared the player's move to a kind of covert school bullying. According to the journalist, García is no longer that weak boy who was mocked for wearing Espanyol's jersey and, after his move to Barça, he becomes the one who bullies. "It's not just a club change, it's a paradigm shift... he becomes one of those who bully," he said firmly.

The message reached the public through a screenshot shared by Sergi Royo, a journalist connected to sports news, recommending listening to that segment for its accuracy.

Riveras's and the fans' outrage

Riveras's metaphor did not go unnoticed. On one hand, he seeks to convey the betrayal perceived by many Espanyol fans: a player trained in the blue and white academy, now a star for the eternal rival. On the other hand, he uses charged language to provoke reflection, not insult. The comparison with school bullying aims to highlight the change in role: from victim to perpetrator.

Some Espanyol supporters have called his words exaggerated, but others have also bought into his narrative. Meanwhile, culers have defended García, accusing Riveras of unnecessary drama.

what does Joan García say?

The footballer has chosen caution. After activating his release clause, he disabled comments on social media to avoid the wave of criticism. In his farewell, he even spoke of decisions "not easy to understand," thanked the club and the fans without explicitly mentioning his destination.

| RCDE

The blue and white club, in fact, reacted with institutional coldness: a dry statement announced the payment of the clause, with no thanks or emotional references. Meanwhile, Barça held a discreet presentation.

one of the most important sales in RCD Espanyol's history

The transfer of 25 million + CPI makes García one of the most important sales in Espanyol's history and the second most expensive goalkeeper signed by Barça. In addition, the player himself was key to Espanyol's survival last season, making 146 saves, the most in the league. So the club should thank him.