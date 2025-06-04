Míchel could lose one of his stars: Girona are offered €25M

Calm at Montilivi is numbered. One of Girona FC's pillars is in the sights of several European giants and could be at the center of one of the most important moves of the upcoming summer transfer window. With the season still fresh, there are already formal offers that have tested the Catalan club's solve.

In recent hours, a historic English soccer club has taken the first serious step. They have put a concrete offer on the table that hasn't gone unnoticed: €25 million for the services of one of the best midfielders in LaLiga this season. Girona values him highly, but the money is starting to weigh in.

a strategic signing for the Premier League

Newcastle United has been the first to act decisively. With their ambitious and European project, they seek to strengthen their midfield with a profile that combines power, experience, and reliability. The player fits perfectly into Eddie Howe's system, who wants to expand his range of options without destabilizing the current competitive core.

| XCatalunya, Girona FC

The English know they're not alone in the race. From the Metropolitano, Atlético de Madrid are also closely following the midfielder, considering him as a solution to refresh their midfield. The player's style, his knowledge of Spanish soccer, and his imposing physique convince Simeone.

Another offeror appears from England: Nottingham Forest. Although they don't have the same name as their competitors, they want to establish themselves as a European team and see this signing as a golden opportunity. The club is willing to compete financially, although their sporting project is less attractive than Newcastle's.

| XCatalunya, Girona FC

girona faces a key decision

Girona, which has achieved a historic qualification for European competitions, doesn't want to dismantle their squad. However, they are aware that some pieces are highly sought after and that, in the face of certain offers, it's difficult to retain talent. The player in question is under contract until 2027, but that hasn't stopped negotiations.

The midfielder's camp also views a possible move to the Premier positively. After several seasons in Spain, first at Huesca, then at Espanyol, and finally at Girona, the footballer feels ready to take the next step. He knows he's at the right moment: experience, maturity, and performance at their peak.

For now, Girona are holding firm. They haven't given a definitive answer to the English offer, although internally they're already considering possible replacements. The key will be whether the interested clubs improve the initial proposal or if the player himself expresses his desire to leave. In any case, the deal seems to be on track.

the protagonist's name

Many expected Girona to keep their stars for at least one more year, but the interest from powerful clubs like Newcastle has changed the landscape. The player who has sparked this battle between the Premier League and LaLiga is none other than Yangel Herrera, the Venezuelan midfielder who has been the engine of the Catalan team.

At just 27 years old, Yangel has reached his footballing maturity and is seen as a top-level reinforcement for any team seeking muscle, tactical intelligence, and attacking presence. If nothing goes wrong, his future will be far from Montilivi.