Huge blow for Espanyol with the signing of Roberto Fernández

Few teams have undergone such a clear transformation in the second half of LaLiga as Espanyol, with the exception of Valencia. The Catalan club, after an irregular start to the season, managed to string together a series of positive results that restored hope to their fans.

The arrival of several footballers in the winter changed the script of a campaign that was threatening to become complicated. Among all those signings, there is one name that has stood out and, through goals and hard work, has earned the respect of the locker room and the stands. Now, just as the club is working to plan for the future, a serious obstacle has emerged that could leave a gap that's difficult to fill.

An immediate impact: the key to Espanyol's improvement

The arrival of a striker with a nose for goal is always positive news for any squad. In Espanyol's case, the arrival of Roberto Fernández in the last winter transfer window was a true game-changer. The Cordoban, on loan from SC Braga, quickly integrated into the team's dynamic and, match after match, became indispensable for coach Manolo González.

Roberto has recorded 6 goals and 1 assist in just 19 LaLiga matches, numbers that show his tremendous ability to appear at key moments and decide close games. His adaptation was so quick that Espanyol found in him the attacking reference they so badly needed. The Andalusian's impact was clear in the team's reaction, as they went from glancing nervously at the bottom of the table to dreaming of more ambitious goals.

However, Roberto Fernández's future at RCDE Stadium is surrounded by uncertainty. The striker belongs to SC Braga, a club he is under contract with until 2029. His market value is around four million euros, according to the latest estimates, but the reality is that securing his services won't be an easy task for the Catalan side.

Espanyol had a purchase option set at ten million euros, an amount that, as of today, is out of reach for the club. According to COPE, the blanquiazul club has tried to significantly lower that figure, even offering less than 50% of the agreed purchase option. Meanwhile, from Portugal the response has been firm: SC Braga isn't considering letting their player leave for less than those ten million, especially considering that Roberto's release clause will rise to 45 million euros once the current season ends.

Sporting consequences: an open scenario

The blow that this stalled operation represents could have major consequences for Espanyol. Manolo González, who had entrusted much of the attacking output to the Andalusian striker, now faces the possibility of losing one of his most decisive men. Meanwhile, the board is looking for alternatives to strengthen the attack if they ultimately can't keep Roberto Fernández. It's important to remember that there are also doubts about Javi Puado and that the other two strikers, Alejo Véliz and Cheddira, were on loan and won't stay.