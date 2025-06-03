UD Las Palmas are preparing a signing to replace Cillessen

Few teams in LaLiga have experienced such a turbulent season between the posts as UD Las Palmas. The Canary Islands team, which returned this year with hope to the top division, has seen how doubts and injuries have weighed down one of the key positions in their structure. The team's position in the standings, having already confirmed their relegation to the second tier, has led the sporting management to take action to give the project a new direction, especially in the goalkeeping department.

The club, presided over by Miguel Ángel Ramírez, is looking for solutions for next season. The technical department is already working on building a competitive squad, and the first major move is aimed directly at a change in goal, a position where both individual and collective performance has been called into question throughout the campaign.

the inconsistent performance between the posts: season analysis

Jasper Cillessen arrived on the island last summer as one of the most exciting signings, backed by a long career in the Eredivisie and the Dutch national team. However, the season has been far from what was desired for the veteran goalkeeper, who hasn't managed to provide the solidity that Diego Martínez's team needed, among others, at the back.

The numbers leave no room for doubt: Cillessen is the second LaLiga goalkeeper who, having played more than 25 matches, has conceded the most goals per game. His average stands at 1.62 goals conceded per match, only surpassed by Marko Dmitrović from Leganés. These figures reflect a lack of defensive strength that has weighed down the team throughout the campaign. The defense, far from being a wall, has been a weak point and Cillessen, despite his experience, hasn't managed to turn the situation around.

In addition, the Dutch goalkeeper's season has been marked by a significant injury suffered in the final stretch of the championship against Celta de Vigo. This circumstance took him out of the starting line-up and opened the door for Dinko Horkas, who seized the opportunity to establish himself as the starter.

who will take the goal? the club seeks a replacement and trusts Horkas

As of today, the club hasn't yet finalized the arrival of any goalkeeper for next season, although the transfer machinery is already in motion. Everything suggests Las Palmas will opt for a different profile, capable of providing guarantees in the Segunda División and leading a project that will seek to return to the top flight as soon as possible.

For now, Dinko Horkas has the trust of the sporting management after his performance in the final stretch. The young Croatian keeper has replied with composure, showing reflexes and personality in a very difficult situation. However, the club is looking for competition in goal to avoid repeating this season's mistakes and to raise the level of the squad.