Raphinha's message in Catalan after renewing with Barça

The renewal of a star is always a reason for celebration for a club like FC Barcelona. When it comes to players committed not only to the team but also to Catalan culture and identity, the excitement increases considerably.

This has been the recent case at the blaugrana club, which has secured the continuity of one of its key players, who has also won the hearts of fans with a very special gesture.

Current Affairs of FC Barcelona

The Catalan club seeks to consolidate a project that has shown solidity in recent seasons, although it still pursues regaining its dominant position in Europe. Within this strategy, renewing contracts of essential figures in the locker room becomes a priority objective.

| XCatalunya, Canva

The Brazilian winger Raphinha has been one of the most active protagonists in this new era of Barça. His renewal until 2028 reinforces confidence in the project led by Hansi Flick. Since his arrival in the summer of 2022, Raphinha has stood out for his dribbling, speed, and ability to assist his teammates, becoming an essential element in the blaugrana attack.

Outstanding Statistics and Rankings

Raphinha has played up to 130 official matches with Barça, accumulating 50 goals. Incredible numbers for a winger. This season he has awakened and become one of the most important players in the squad,

Together with Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, they have formed an impressive attacking trio, which at times during the season has been complemented by the presence of other great players like Fermín López or Ferran Torres.

Raphinha's Emotional Message in Catalan

The Brazilian's renewal until June 2028 was made official in an event at Spotify Camp Nou, where Joan Laporta, the club's president, accompanied him at the presentation. But beyond the protocol act, Raphinha decided to address the blaugrana fans directly with a very special message, and in Catalan:

"El llegat continua, gràcies per l'afecte de tots, i gràcies a tots els que heu fet possible aquest dia... El Barça sempre".

Importance of the Message in the Club's Language

The club and its fans positively value Raphinha's gesture during his renewal event. It is important for players to know what the official language of the club is and what it symbolizes for Barça's values. In this sense, some players like Fermín López have dared to speak Catalan and do so normally in press conferences.