Ansu Fati's surprise offeror: Deco is already counting the money to sign

In the 2024-25 season, Ansu Fati hasn't excelled like in previous times. Despite his promising start at FC Barcelona, injuries and lack of continuity have limited his participation in the team. With only 298 minutes played in 11 matches and no direct contributions in goals, his prominence has decreased considerably.

A spectacular Barça season

FC Barcelona, under the sporting direction of Deco, has experienced a spectacular season and has come close to the quartet. The situation of Ansu Fati is particularly relevant, as his salary, estimated at 12 million euros gross annually and with a planned increase to 14 million in the 2026-27 season, represents a significant burden for the club.

Additionally, his current contract until 2027 and his limited participation in the team make his departure an option considered by the management.

Interested teams

In this context, AS Monaco has shown interest in acquiring the young striker. The club from the Principality, which has secured its participation in the next edition of the Champions League after finishing third in Ligue 1, seeks to strengthen its offense with young talent and international experience.

Statistics that support him

Ansu Fati, 22 years old, has had a career marked by ups and downs. Since his debut with Barcelona's first team in 2019, he has accumulated 86 matches, 22 goals, and 4 assists in national competitions. However, injuries have affected his continuity and performance.

In the current season, his participation has been limited, with only 298 minutes in 11 matches and no goals or assists. This lack of prominence has led the club and the player to consider options that allow him to regain his level and confidence.

Barça considers his sale

Ansu Fati is known for his versatility in attack, capable of playing as a left winger, right winger, or central forward. His speed, one-on-one ability, and capacity to break through make him a constant threat to opposing defenses. However, injuries have diminished his explosiveness and regularity on the field.

AS Monaco, led by Adi Hütter, seeks to incorporate Fati to enhance its offense for the Champions League. The club has historically been a springboard for young talents, like Kylian Mbappé and James Rodríguez, and could offer Ansu the right environment to relaunch his career.

For Ansu, Monaco represents an opportunity to regain prominence in a competitive team with European aspirations. The final decision will depend on the negotiations between both clubs and the player's willingness to embark on a new challenge in his career.