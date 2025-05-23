Deco reveals what nobody knew about Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly the big name of the present and future of FC Barcelona. At just 17 years old, the young winger has truly exploded this season and has won the affection of the Camp Nou and the admiration of all of Europe. His renewal, scheduled for when he turns 18 on July 13, is on everyone's lips.

In this context, Barça's sporting director, Deco, spoke on RAC1 and provided important details about the state of the negotiations. "The renewal is on the right track. Lamine has a maturity that is not normal. I have a son his age, and I'm impressed by his character. It seems like he's been in the elite for ten years," Deco commented sincerely.

A player who only wants to be happy at Barça

Deco has categorically denied that Lamine has made demands to become the highest-paid player on the team. "That's not true. He just wants to be happy here. The important thing is that he's content and has the contract he deserves," he explained. In his opinion, age should not be a barrier. "It doesn't matter if he's 17, 26, or 30.

Football has to be fair. And a player of his level should be valued as he deserves. But Lamine is not about money; he's about football," he stated. The club's goal is to ensure his long-term continuity, with a contract of between four and six years, and shield him from the growing interest of the continent's major clubs.

Lamine's impact is already global

In the interview, Deco also referred to Lamine's unique character. "He has self-confidence, he has flair. He can play at San Siro, at Bernabéu, or at Metropolitano, and he doesn't flinch. That's what sets apart exceptional players." Comparisons with Ronaldinho and Messi are inevitable.

"I also got excited about them in their day. And now I see people getting excited about Lamine. It's normal because he has something special that can't be trained: he comes with it naturally." The sporting director added that, beyond Lamine, Barça has other talents that can mark an era. "Raphinha has had a spectacular season. I don't know if he'll win the Ballon d'Or, but he's been at a very high level."

The renewal, the big signing of the summer

Deco made it clear that renewing Lamine will be the club's best move this summer. "Having him with us for many more years is strategic. It's not just about talent, but about identity, about Barça DNA," he stated. From the offices, they are already working with Jorge Mendes and the player's advisors to finalize all the details.

The parties are aligned, and there are no signs of conflict. They just have to wait for him to turn 18 to sign. Barça's intention is to announce the renewal officially with a major institutional event that symbolizes what Lamine means for the club and his immediate future. La Masia is once again the heart of the project.

Finally... the revelation about PSG and Real Madrid

The most striking thing, however, came at the end of the interview. When asked if any major club had tried to sign Lamine, Deco didn't hesitate to respond clearly: "PSG asked. Real Madrid, no." The statement fell like a thunderbolt. While rumors placed Lamine in the white orbit, the sporting director dismantled the narrative.

The club that truly approached the young star was Paris Saint-Germain. And even so, Lamine chose to stay home. Because in a market where money moves everything, his response has been different: to stay where he wants to be, where he feels happy... at Barça.