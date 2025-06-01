Jota Jordi sinks Kylian Mbappé after PSG's victory: 'When you have...'

Not every day does one witness a lesson in irony as viral as the one Jota Jordi delivered after PSG's historic Champions League win. Amid a wave of euphoria over the Parisian team's first European Cup, the television panelist and collaborator surprised on social media with a message that hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone, especially by Kylian Mbappé, the great absentee on the club's most magical night.

PSG conquer Europe without their biggest star

The night of May 31, 2025, will always be remembered by PSG supporters. After years of multi-million euro investments, high-profile failures, and painful eliminations, the club from the French capital finally achieved their desired Champions League. They did so with an uncontestable rout against Inter Milan and without the presence of the figure who for years was the emblem of the project: Kylian Mbappé.

The French forward decided to head to Madrid to fulfill his dream of wearing the white jersey and seeking the European title far from the Parc des Princes. However, fate, capricious and sometimes cruel, had an unexpected twist in store. PSG won the Champions League the first year without Mbappé, proving that no player, no matter how brilliant, is above a club's history.

Jota Jordi, protagonist on social media: "When you're having a bad day..."

The most viral reaction didn't come from former footballers or international analysts, but from Jota Jordi, who captured the essence of the situation with a phrase as simple as it was devastating: "When you're having a bad day... Remember that Mbappé left PSG to win the Champions League, and the first year without Mbappé, PSG win it."

The message, accompanied by an image of the French player with a frustrated expression, spread within minutes, surpassing two million views and generating thousands of comments.

Jota Jordi, always skilled at reading the feelings of a significant part of the fanbase, knew how to hit the nail on the head and turn Parisian joy into a bitter anecdote for Real Madrid's new star.

The barb isn't only aimed at Mbappé, but also at those who defended his departure as the only viable option to conquer Europe. Now, PSG celebrate and the French forward watches from afar, knowing that soccer, like life, is sometimes a game of ironies.

Karma and Mbappé's decision under scrutiny

Mbappé had made his frustration with PSG public on several occasions and even stated that his goal was the Champions League. In the end, his departure seemed inevitable and Real Madrid offered him the ideal stage to become a legend.

However, history has shown that not even the best personal plans can guarantee collective success. The club that, in theory, was left orphaned after his departure, has reached European glory in his absence.

This plot twist has sparked a wave of jokes and memes on social media, but it has also opened a deeper soccer debate: was Mbappé the problem or the solution? Did the Frenchman make a mistake by leaving Paris at the least opportune moment? The truth is that, far from the French capital, now it's PSG who smile and lift the trophy.