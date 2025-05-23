Maximum concern among Carles Puyol's fans for his health: 'I still haven't...'

FC Barcelona celebrates a historic season under the direction of Hansi Flick, and many of its legends have reappeared publicly to share the joy. One of them, Carles Puyol, has become a protagonist again, although this time for a very different reason.

The former Barça defender has shocked his followers with an impactful image on social media. In it, he is seen with a visibly swollen cheekbone and a brief but very eloquent message that has caused a flood of reactions. Puyol, retired for years but still in shape, continues to participate in veteran matches.

An idol who doesn't know how to pace himself

Since hanging up his boots, Puyol has maintained a discreet but active profile. He lives with his partner, Vanesa Lorenzo, and their two daughters, taking every opportunity to travel and live intensely what he couldn't enjoy during his career. However, his passion for soccer still beats strongly.

| XCatalunya, FC Barcelona

The former Barça captain never turns down an invitation to play with sports legends, and whenever he can, he puts on his boots to compete as if he were still at Camp Nou. This was the case in Venezuela, where he participated in the Monumental League, a friendly 9-a-side soccer tournament with former professionals and influencers. What seemed like a recreational event ended with a blow that left visible marks.

The blow that ignited social media

Puyol suffered a strong collision in the middle of the match. Far from dramatizing, the Catalan uploaded an image to Instagram showing his marked face, accompanied by a phrase that perfectly sums up his character. "Cheekbone broken for the 5th time. Still not pacing myself. In the next life, I'll learn." That was his post.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

With it, he sparked a wave of admiration, support, and also concern from fans and former teammates. The gesture moved everyone. Not only because of the physical impact but because it shows that, even in a friendly tournament, Puyol gives it his all. He doesn't understand soccer any other way, even when there's more risk than reward.

A legend that continues to inspire

For many Culers, Puyol is not just a former captain: he is the symbol of an era, of values, and a way of understanding the sport. His commitment, dedication, and example have marked generations of footballers. In times of more calculated profiles and less risky careers, his attitude still stands out. Even injured, the Catalan defender gives a lesson in authenticity.

There's no posturing, just passion for what he loves. And as if that weren't enough, he has wanted to reassure his followers by showing that he is doing well. He has done so by sharing on social media an image of himself reading a classic book, accompanied by a cup of coffee.

The final message that defines him as a person

The title of the book Puyol is reading during his recovery has not gone unnoticed. It is "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl, a deep work on human resilience, written by a Holocaust survivor. There couldn't be a better choice for someone like him: a tireless fighter.

Puyol is not just a sports idol. He is, for many, a life inspiration. With his cheekbone broken for the fifth time and still smiling, he shows that nothing has changed: he remains the same warrior who gave everything on the field... and even today, he continues to give it all.