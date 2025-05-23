Pep Guardiola is once again targeting Barça: He wants to take one of the best

In Manchester City's offices there's no time to waste. The English team, reigning Premier League champion, is preparing to face a summer of significant changes in its squad. The departure of Kevin De Bruyne, one of the club's great idols, opens an unexpected and highly desired door in the heart of Pep Guardiola's team. To fill that void, the Santpedor coach has a clear objective: to look again at Barcelona to try to bring one of the great stars of Spanish football.

A City forced to reinvent itself after the departure of its leader

The confirmation that Kevin De Bruyne will not continue at Manchester City has forced the club's leaders to accelerate the search for a top-level replacement. At the Etihad, they know that losing their compass in the midfield can completely change the playing identity that has brought them so much success. Therefore, the club has activated all radars in the European market, and among all the names, there's one that shines brightly: Dani Olmo's.

According to an exclusive report by journalist Matteo Moretto (Relevo), Guardiola and City's top priority is to incorporate a modern number 10, capable of linking lines, creating chances, and adding goals and assists. Meanwhile, on that list, Dani Olmo is the preferred choice to fill the vacancy left by De Bruyne.

| FC Barcelona, Germán Parga (FC Barcelona)

Dani Olmo, in the spotlight

The footballer from Terrassa is experiencing one of the most delicate moments of his career. Just a year ago, Olmo fulfilled the dream of returning to the club of his life, FC Barcelona, after a very positive stint in Germany. Barça also had to juggle to register him due to Financial Fair Play restrictions and the difficult economic situation the entity is going through. Despite all the problems, Olmo adapted and worked hard to earn a place in the team led by Hansi Flick.

His season, however, has been marked by inconsistency. Muscle injuries have caused him to miss up to 15 matches in all competitions, although whenever he has been available, Flick has relied on him as a starter. The German coach himself made it clear after the victory against Celta: "He has to show his quality in every match, that's what we want. Like Pedri, who is at an unbelievable level right now and performs in every game. That's what we also want from Dani."

In numbers, Olmo has played 36 official matches, scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists, figures that demonstrate his ability to decide games in the final third of the field. However, none of his performances in the league reached the full 90 minutes, proof that he has not yet reached his peak physical level.

| Instagram

Key factors: desire, economy, and Barça's stance

Manchester City's interest is no coincidence. Guardiola is looking for a versatile player with vision, presence in the area, and international experience. Olmo, who has proven to be decisive in the Spanish national team and the Bundesliga, fits perfectly into that profile. However, his departure from Barça will not be easy or cheap.

The Catalan club considers Olmo an essential piece of the new project and, for now, doesn't contemplate his sale. Nevertheless, from the culé environment, they acknowledge that a great financial offer could change the landscape, especially given the pressure the club faces to balance accounts and maintain financial stability.

On the other hand, the player's own will be a decisive factor. Not long ago, Olmo forced his return to Barcelona, overcoming moments of great tension, both due to the sporting situation and the bureaucratic hurdles for his registration. Leaving the club so soon is not, at first, his first option, although the possibility of working with Guardiola and being De Bruyne's heir can seduce any footballer.