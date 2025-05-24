Deco wants to bring one of the Premier League's standouts to Barça

After closing a historic season in which they conquered LaLiga under the direction of Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona allows itself to calmly plan the transfer market. The achieved stability allows them to act without haste, but not without ambition. The club insists that there won't be major revolutions, but there will be strategic adjustments.

The sports management is working to elevate the competitive level in some very specific positions, without altering the balance of the locker room. One of the areas analyzed is the midfield, where, despite the abundance of players, they consider the possibility of adding a different profile. Someone with projection, physicality, and tactical understanding.

The midfield under scrutiny

Frenkie de Jong remains untouchable, and they are working on his renewal beyond 2026. Next to him, the recovery of Gavi and the emergence of Fermín strengthen a midfield of great talent and future.

| XCatalunya, Canva

However, in Barça's offices, they insist on having alternatives ready. The demands in Europe require having players capable of handling pressure in high-stakes scenarios. That's where the monitoring of young talents emerging in other leagues comes into play.

A profile that appeals, but is difficult to fit

According to sources gathered by British media, Barça would be among the clubs interested in a young midfielder who has been one of the great revelations of the season in England. His meteoric progression, combined with his youth and maturity on the field, has put him on the radar of several top-tier entities, including giants like Real Madrid and Liverpool.

| XCatalunya

He is a player who can act as a defensive pivot but also as an organizer, thanks to his ability to distribute wisely and his good reading of the game without the ball.

A signing that won't be easy to finalize

The problem, as is almost always the case, is economic. The club that wants to sign him will have to pay a figure close to 70 million euros, a very high amount for Barça's current salary margin. For this reason, the technical management considers this operation as an opportunity if there are departures that free up space in the squad.

Otherwise, it would remain a medium-term option. In any case, his name is already making waves in the halls of Camp Nou. Not only for his talent but for his play style, which would fit well into Flick's schemes, always demanding with order and rhythm.

The name that puts the Premier on alert... and Barça

Although until now the name had been a mystery to many fans, the midfielder Barça is following has already been revealed: it is Adam Wharton, a 21-year-old midfielder from Crystal Palace. Wharton was signed from Blackburn Rovers in the winter of 2024, and since then his evolution has been constant.

In less than a year, he has established himself as a starter and has been an international with England in the last Euro Cup. His youth, physique, vision, and composure make him a very attractive player. Although his signing seems complicated, the fact that Barça has him on their radar already says a lot about his potential.

It remains to be seen if the blaugrana club decides to go for him this summer or waits for another opportunity. For now, Adam Wharton has already earned a spot on the culé radar... and in the dreams of many culers.