Surreal post from Deportivo Alavés: Random signing of the summer?

In a summer full of uncertainty for many LaLiga clubs, Deportivo Alavés has captured attention on social media with an unexpected image. The club's official account announced that an internationally renowned forward would join the first team's training sessions in Ibaia. The news has sparked a flood of reactions and speculation about the reasons behind this move, in a preseason where clubs are seeking alternatives due to financial restrictions and the lack of major high-profile signings.

Deportivo Alavés's post on July 14, 2025, accompanied by an image of forward Mariano Díaz smiling while wearing the training jersey, has caused a real stir on Twitter. The message, which quickly surpassed 180,000 views, confirmed that the footballer will work with the first team over the coming weeks. However, neither the official statement nor the club's post specify the signing of a contract, which has led to a multitude of theories among fans and sports media.

According to information obtained by the newspaper MARCA, Mariano has personally requested to join the group dynamic in Ibaia. His goal is clear: to reach good physical condition and increase his value while he considers the two offers from teams that he currently has on the table. Alavés's sporting management, with whom he has kept a good relationship for years, hasn't put up any obstacles to facilitate this process. For now, his signing by the Vitoria club isn't being considered, unless there is an unexpected turn in the summer transfer market.

Mariano's journey after leaving Sevilla: a forward waiting for his next destination

Mariano Díaz, 31 years old, has been off the elite radar for over a year. After leaving Sevilla in May 2024, his career has been marked by inactivity at the club level. His last official match was on May 26, 2024, against Barcelona. During all this time, he has only played a friendly with the Dominican Republic national team last March, a match in which he also managed to score against Puerto Rico.

His time at Sevilla proved disappointing for both parties. He arrived in the summer of 2023 and barely saw any minutes, with a total of 10 matches and no goals to help him reclaim his reputation. The Andalusian club decided to terminate his contract in January 2024 and since then Mariano hasn't managed to sign with any team, despite his history at top-level clubs and his proven goal-scoring ability in the past.

It should not be forgotten that Mariano was one of Real Madrid's great hopes after his breakout at Olympique de Lyon, where he scored 21 goals in the 2017-2018 season. That performance earned him a return to Chamartín that didn't translate into a leading role. In five seasons as a Madridist, he only played 84 matches and never managed to establish himself as a starter, hampered by injuries and strong competition in the forward line.

At 31 years old and as a free agent, the Spanish-Dominican forward is seeking a new opportunity, while rumors about his future multiply. His presence in Alavés's preseason is a sign of the perseverance of a footballer who wants to regain his form and show that he still has soccer left in his boots.