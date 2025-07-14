Neither Luis Díaz nor Rashford: the unexpected signing Barça is considering for their attack

Barça's sports planning for this summer is at a crossroads. After several failed attempts to strengthen the left wing, the blaugrana club keeps their fans on edge with every move in the offices. The team, constrained by financial restrictions, is exploring alternatives far from the major media spotlights. The need to add speed and dribbling on the wing continues to set the culé agenda as the market progresses and the most sought-after names become more complicated.

Barça explores new avenues amid the difficulty of signing top stars

After the failed signing of Nico Williams, Barça has seen deals for figures like Luis Díaz or Rafa Leao slip away due to financial and salary reasons. In this scenario, the sports management has decided to look for more strategic solutions. According to Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito and also confirmed by the German outlet Bild, the blaugrana entity has set their sights on a less high-profile but highly promising player: Bryan Zaragoza.

The information revealed by Aguirre indicates that the first contacts have already taken place between the Catalan club and the footballer's camp. Bryan Zaragoza, just 23 years old, has shown outstanding performance in LaLiga. Trained at Granada and with a recent loan at Osasuna, his return to Bayern Munich this summer has been surrounded by uncertainty. Vincent Kompany himself, Bayern's new coach, doesn't include him in his immediate plans, which facilitates a possible departure.

| @brryann10

Barça's interest in Zaragoza is no coincidence. The Andalusian player stands out for his ability to unbalance, speed, and dribbling, qualities that are increasingly valued in elite soccer. His performances in Spain caught Bayern's attention, but his adaptation in Germany has not been easy. Barça's coaching staff believe his profile would complement footballers like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, providing alternatives in matches where pure wing dribbling is key.

Unlike other names linked to the club, Zaragoza represents a realistic option from a financial standpoint. His contract situation and cost, far from the astronomical figures of other targets, allow the deal to fit within the strict financial fair play limits set by La Liga.

Market strategy and next steps for the blaugrana club

The strategic shift toward Bryan Zaragoza responds not only to financial criteria but also to sporting ones. Barça is seeking a signing with room for growth, capable of delivering immediate performance and potential revaluation. The youth and experience of the Málaga native in Spanish soccer are important assets for the sports management, which is closely monitoring his situation at Bayern.

It is not ruled out that formal contacts between clubs may take place in the coming days to learn the terms of the deal. The priority remains to strengthen the left wing with an electric footballer, capable of fitting into rotations and meeting the demands of the schedule. Although it is not a high-profile bet, Zaragoza's signing could provide a highly valuable tactical solution in Hansi Flick's plans.