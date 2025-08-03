Marc Casadó speaks clearly: His response to the offers Barça are receiving for him

FC Barcelona is going through a summer full of negotiations, rumors, and strategies designed to keep the competitive bar high and ensure financial balance. While the spotlight is on new signings and possible sales, one of the most talked-about stories is the stance of one of the most beloved academy graduates among the fans: Marc Casadó. Amidst offers and speculation, the midfielder has decided to break his silence and make his position on the future clear.

The start of preseason brought impactful news for Barça. The arrival of players like Rashford and Joan Garcia has been celebrated as a step forward in Hansi Flick's ambitious sports plan. However, the accumulation of players pending registration in LaLiga remains a serious problem for the culé club. Casadó, one of the names most frequently mentioned as a possible departure, has preferred to focus the debate on his desire to stay.

The German coach has always valued his versatility and commitment, although he is aware of the fierce competition for every minute in midfield. With Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermín, De Jong, Pedri, and Marc Bernal in the locker room, the margin for rotations is minimal. Even so, the player from Sant Pere de Vilamajor believes in his chances and clings to the idea of growing at the club that has seen him develop from the youth ranks.

Offers and exit rumors: the academy graduate's response

As the transfer market progresses, different clubs have inquired about Casadó's situation. According to reports, the sports management has received significant proposals and doesn't rule out operations that would help ease the wage bill and register new signings. However, the footballer's stance is firm: he doesn't consider leaving this summer under any circumstances. At least, that's what Sport asserts.

Casadó himself has made it clear to those around him and to the club. After several years of effort to reach the first team, he is not willing to give up on his dream. In fact, his commitment was reflected last May when he agreed to a contract extension until 2030, along with improved terms. This gesture confirms both Barça's bet on his talent and the player's willingness to keep contributing at Camp Nou.

A path marked by perseverance and culé sentiment

Casadó's story is that of a player who has never shied away from sacrifice. Despite having to alternate minutes between the reserve team and the first team, he has never given up. During the last season, he even asked himself to play with Barça Atlètic to keep his competitive rhythm, thus showing his maturity and professionalism.

In the final stretch of the previous campaign, an injury deprived him of a leading role in the decisive weeks, just when all the titles were at stake. That thorn is precisely what motivates him to face the new season with more ambition than ever. Casadó trusts Flick to give him opportunities and aims to finally establish himself among the regulars in the first team.