La SER exposes Vinícius's strategy with Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso knew it

In August 2025, Real Madrid faces one of the most complex preseasons in recent years. While fans are still bitterly savoring the multiple recent setbacks, the white club is dealing with a series of internal challenges that could shape the dynamic of the new season. The focus is not only on new signings and the desired debut of some young talents, but also on the management of the big stars, where the name of the Brazilian winger once again dominates the debates.

Vinícius has been, in recent seasons, one of the great symbols of Madridism. However, the peace of mind that many hoped for with his continuity seems to be in doubt, right at a time when the stability of the locker room will be more necessary than ever to compete for all the titles at stake.

Vinícius's contract renewal negotiation, a summer puzzle

The current situation at Madrid now revolves around Vinícius's contract renewal negotiation, a matter that seemed settled months ago but has taken an unexpected turn. The footballer's camp, according to sources close to Cadena SER, has chosen to freeze any conversation about extending his contract. The main reason is the Brazilian's firm intention to match or even surpass the earnings of other top figures at the club, such as Kylian Mbappé.

At 25 years old, Vinícius understands that his performance in recent campaigns puts him in a position of strength. His current contract expires in June 2027 and includes a release clause of one billion euros, a figure that seems unattainable for any European club but clearly shows the strategic value he has for Real Madrid.

In recent hours, journalist Toño García has explained that the player's own camp believes that "the club's proposal has never been approved," which is close to twenty million euros net per season. The demand is clear: to exceed twenty-five million, regardless of the salary of other teammates. This way, the pressure shifts to the sporting management, forcing Florentino Pérez and his team to make decisions that could shape the medium-term project.

The Xabi Alonso factor and the locker room's stance amid uncertainty

What has surprised people in Valdebebas is not only the firmness of Vinícius's camp, but the certainty that some heavyweights on the bench, such as Xabi Alonso, were aware of the player's strategy. The Basque coach, who is making his debut as first team manager this summer, is approaching the situation with caution, aware that salary balance could be key to keeping harmony in the locker room.

The tension in the club's offices is noticeable in every meeting, while the fans wonder whether the board will be able to meet the forward's demands or if, on the contrary, an irresistible offer could arrive from the Premier League or Arab soccer. The message from Vinícius's camp is clear: the negotiation is on hold and, for now, the only thing that matters is performing on the field and helping the team fight for all the titles.