U-turn with Fermín López: Major offer received, Deco hesitates

The summer of 2025 is leaving a mark that's hard to erase on the European transfer market. Unexpected moves, pressure from major clubs, and the need to balance the books have turned several teams into unwilling protagonists of an unpredictable transfer window. Among them, FC Barcelona, of course. The Catalan club, which had managed to keep calm at the start of the market, is now facing one of the most delicate decisions of recent years with one of its most promising players.

Fermín López's case symbolizes the eternal blaugrana dilemma: protect the essence of La Masia or accept an offer that could change the club's immediate financial future. After a season in which the midfielder finished the campaign with decisive performances, his name has climbed the ranks on the agendas of major European clubs.

According to Sport, Manchester United are willing to break the market for Fermín. At the English club, after a string of sporting failures and numerous rejections from stars like Gyokeres, Isak, Sesko, Delap, and Ekitike, they have decided to speed up negotiations and raise the offer to €70 million. This is a historic figure for a footballer developed in the Barça academy.

Barça's financial reality can't be ignored. The sporting management, led by Deco, knows that selling a player with potential like Fermín could make it easier to register new signings and allow the club to meet LaLiga's strict regulations. The internal debate is intense, since the midfielder's departure would instantly solve one of the club's main concerns: the balance between competitiveness and solvency.

Manchester United, in need and willing to do anything to strengthen their attacking midfielder

Manchester United's situation in the market is, as of today, a constant topic of analysis. After several disappointing seasons and with media pressure at historic highs, the Old Trafford management is looking to regain lost prestige. The project led by Rubén Amorim, a coach with an innovative profile, requires new talents who bring energy, attacking presence, and creativity in the final third.

After several top targets turned them down, the British club has set its sights on Fermín López. The proposal not only includes a high figure for Barça, but also a substantial salary increase to convince the player and his camp. The Portuguese coach believes the Andalusian's profile fits perfectly into the offensive system he wants to implement, prioritizing combination play and late runs into the box.

This offensive move responds both to the urgency of rebuilding the squad and the need to make a statement after repeated rejections from other footballers. Manchester United have made this signing an absolute priority, knowing that competition in the Premier League forces them to make quick and bold decisions.

Fermín López, key in Flick's system but facing the decision of his career

For Hansi Flick, the blaugrana coach, Fermín López represents the versatility and grit required in the modern midfield. Although Dani Olmo starts as the attacking midfielder and the competition with Gavi is fierce, Fermín has managed to earn a spot in the rotation through hard work, quality, and commitment. The end of last season proves this, with performances that were decisive for the club's objectives.

However, the footballer himself is aware that Barça's competitive environment doesn't guarantee quality minutes for all members of the squad. His performances have caught the attention of all of Europe, but the academy graduate has always expressed his desire to succeed at Camp Nou. Now, the decision is in his hands. The challenge is enormous: choose between consolidating his status at the club of his life or accepting the challenge of a league and a club in full reconstruction.