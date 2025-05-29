Marc André Ter Stegen leaves Barça: the two offers

Marc-André ter Stegen has been, for almost a decade, one of the most reliable and consistent faces at FC Barcelona. With memorable performances and enviable consistency, he established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, times change, and at Can Barça everything points to a plot twist for the German.

Hansi Flick's arrival on the bench, the emergence of new names, and an increasingly divided fanbase have created a cocktail that could hasten his departure from the club. The goalkeeper no longer has the undisputed starting spot he enjoyed for years. His continuity is seriously in doubt for the first time.

a trust that's faltering

In recent days, social media have been filled with the hashtag #TerStegenOut, a tag that's resonated strongly in the culé environment. Although many fans still value his career, quite a few culés believe his performance has dropped in important matches and that it's time to make way for new options.

| TV3

The media and popular pressure has struck deep. Ter Stegen, always discreet in his statements, has received the message clearly. He knows he's no longer untouchable. Although he hasn't made his intentions public, his inner circle is already showing signs that point to a serious evaluation of his immediate future.

joan garcia, the replacement who changes everything

The main name threatening his continuity is Joan Garcia, Espanyol's goalkeeper and the revelation of LaLiga 2024/25. His signing is practically done.The young Catalan goalkeeper has impressed with his composure, reflexes, and maturity, and both Flick and the sporting management see him as the natural replacement to start a new cycle in the blaugrana goal.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya, Marc André Ter Stegen, Irasutoya

Added to this is the possible renewal of Wojciech Szczesny, who joined the club as a temporary replacement after Ter Stegen's injury. His performance has exceeded expectations, and he could stay as a rotation goalkeeper or even compete for the starting spot if Joan Garcia still needs more experience.

Both moves outline a future in which Ter Stegen would no longer be the undisputed reference in the culé goal, a situation that, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, is far from ideal for the German.

arabia and europe come knocking

The response hasn't taken long. According to sources close to the club, Ter Stegen's camp has already received two concrete offers. The first comes from Saudi Arabia, where several teams would be willing to offer him a multimillion-euro contract and the role of absolute star. An option that, while tempting financially, could take him away from the competitive elite.

The second proposal is more attractive from a sporting perspective: clubs from the Bundesliga and Türkiye would be willing to bring him back or sign him to take on the role of starting goalkeeper with full authority. Although there's still no final decision, Ter Stegen isn't ruling out any option.

the mistake that changed everything

What seemed unthinkable just a few months ago has started to take shape. Ter Stegen, who has defended the blaugrana badge with loyalty and professionalism, must now decide whether to keep fighting for his spot... or step aside. The most important thing was a key mistake in El Clásico against Real Madrid

In that match, a poor clearance in the final minutes ended in the goal that sealed the defeat. It's a mistake that still hurts at Camp Nou and that, according to internal sources, triggered the first serious conversation in the sporting management about seeking a replacement. That mistake, together with the interest in Joan Garcia, has put Ter Stegen in front of the biggest dilemma of his career.