Imminent sale, Real Betis finalizes details: their replacement arrives from UD Las Palmas

Real Betis is facing a highly demanding transfer window, forced to optimize every move after a season marked by the alternation of young and veteran players in the first team. With the season over and the need to balance the books, the verdiblanco sporting management has entered a decisive phase: They must make the right strategic sales, give opportunities to emerging talents, and, above all, not leave the team unbalanced in key areas such as central defense. In this context, a significant sale is approaching that could unlock new signings.

Nobel Mendy on the way out

Nobel Mendy, a 20-year-old left-footed center-back, has been one of the standout names for Betis Deportivo in Primera RFEF, although he has made only brief appearances with the first team. Although the season with the reserve team has left mixed feelings and some disappointment among the coaching staff, the player's quality and potential have continued to attract interest outside Spain. PSV Eindhoven has made a move and, according to Dutch media, is preparing an offer close to four million euros, a value still below the starting price set by the La Palmera club, but one that brings the deal closer to an imminent conclusion.

Mendy was recruited last summer from Paris FC, in a move that cost about €900,000. Betis's intention is to at least quadruple that investment and secure a significant capital gain, remaining firm in negotiations even though the player has only made two appearances with the first team this season.

Nobel Mendy's 24/25 season has been split mainly between the Betis reserve team and his occasional drafts with the seniors. The Senegalese has played a total of 13 matches with Betis Deportivo in the third tier and 5 with the first team, spread across LaLiga, Copa, and even Conference.

The interest in Mendy is not new. During the last winter transfer window, Betis rejected up to three proposals from the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, one of them (from Anderlecht) reaching five million euros, but the payment method ended up halting the deal. After the transfer window closed, Royal Antwerp tried to negotiate his signing with the option to leave him on loan in Seville, but again the financial terms were not convincing.

Now, with PSV willing to reach similar figures, the outcome seems closer. Betis hopes to receive the best possible offer before giving the green light, listening to proposals until the last moment.

The replacement comes from UD Las Palmas: Mika Mármol and Juanma Herzog on the radar

With Mendy's departure almost certain, Betis's sporting management is already working on his replacement. The main candidate is Mika Mármol, a left-footed center-back from UD Las Palmas, whose release clause is around €10 million, a figure the Andalusian club would be willing to negotiate if they manage to bring in a significant amount from Mendy's sale. Mármol, 23, has stood out in LaLiga for his solidity and ability to play out from the back, fitting perfectly into the profile Pellegrini is looking for.

The alternative is Juanma Herzog, also from Las Palmas, just 21 years old and with a contract renewable until 2027. His potential and lower cost make him a more affordable option, although competition for the player could drive up the price.