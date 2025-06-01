Neither Imanol Alguacil nor Bordalás: new option for Sevilla's bench

In soccer, the figure of the coach becomes the axis around which an entire sports project revolves. Teams with tradition and high expectations, such as Sevilla FC, can't afford doubts or hesitation when choosing their coach. Every decision, every move in the offices, is marked by the pressure of a fanbase used to the elite and by the need to find a leader capable of restoring the stability lost in recent times.

Sevilla is facing one of the most delicate moments in recent years. After a season marked by instability on the bench and a lower-than-desired league position, flirting with relegation, the sports management now faces the challenge of starting a new cycle. The Andalusian club needs not only results but also a project that recovers the competitive identity and the character that have historically defined those from Nervión.

The choice of the new coach is, in this context, a crucial issue. It's not just about signing a name, but about finding a profile that fits both in sporting and financial terms. The financial situation affects every step, forcing the club to act cautiously and to explore all possible alternatives.

Key names: Bordalás and Imanol Alguacil

Traditionally, José Bordalás has been one of the names most linked to Sevilla's bench. His track record and character make him a natural candidate to lead rebuilding projects. However, the high salary and contractual conditions he demands, along with the possibility of having to wait indefinitely for him to part ways with Getafe, make his arrival complicated.

Meanwhile, Imanol Alguacil has also been considered. After his time at Real Sociedad, his availability puts him in the running, but internal feelings suggest that the Basque coach doesn't see a clear fit with the current Sevilla and is considering offers that, as of today, seem more attractive for his personal and professional interests.

a "dark horse" on the agenda: the Vicente Moreno alternative

In this scenario, according to Estadio Deportivo, a new protagonist has emerged in the race for Sevilla's bench: Vicente Moreno. The Valencian coach has just finished his cycle at CA Osasuna, a team he managed to leave just one point away from the European spots. His ability to work in difficult contexts, performing above expectations, has caught the attention of Sevilla's leadership.

Moreno's time at Osasuna hasn't been easy, as he had to take on the challenge of succeeding Jagoba Arrasate after a six-year period marked by success and deep roots in the club. Despite the initial negative forecasts, Moreno has managed to give his team balance, efficiency, and competitiveness, qualities that are highly valued in Nervión for the next stage.

One factor that could work in Vicente Moreno's favor is his professional connection with Braulio Vázquez. If Sevilla ultimately decides to renew its sports management and Braulio takes that position, the harmony between the two could prove decisive. It's a relationship based on mutual respect and trust in each other's work, which would facilitate decision-making and locker room management.