Manuel Pellegrini rubs his hands: the footballer who wants to return

Heliópolis is dreaming again. After an exciting season, with the squad delivering a remarkable performance both in LaLiga and in Europe, Real Betis is already working to build an even more competitive team for next season. One of the names that is making a strong comeback in the halls of Benito Villamarín is that of a familiar face to the verdiblanco fans.

It's not a high-profile signing like Isco or Antony, but it is a name that inspires both sympathy and respect. A player who, with his speed, dedication, and commitment, left his mark on Betis's left flank and who, since leaving, hasn't stopped expressing his desire to return.

A decisive summer for the club and the player

Since his departure in January 2023 to Aston Villa for 13.5 million euros, his career has gone through ups and downs. Initially, he fit in well with the English team under Unai Emery's management. However, over time, he lost prominence until he found himself out of the Basque coach's plans. This led him to a loan to Nottingham Forest, where he also didn't find the desired continuity.

| XCatalunya, FootyRenders

Now, at 31 years old, he returns to Aston Villa, where he will face his final year under contract. This contractual situation makes a departure this summer easier. With Betis's left flank still unsettled, and after a poor season from Perraud and Ricardo Rodríguez, the return of the former verdiblanco player appears to be a reasonable move.

A gesture on social media that sparked excitement

What has especially reignited the rumors has been his behavior on social media. Specifically, his reaction to a tweet posted by Real Betis's official account after Antony's stunning goal against Espanyol a few months ago. The club accompanied the post with several goat emojis, alluding to the Brazilian being the "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time).

| XCatalunya, Canva

The left-back's response was immediate: explosion and star emojis, making his admiration for the goal clear and, at the same time, showing that he still closely follows everything happening at his former club. The fans didn't take long to react. Dozens of comments asked for his return. The most repeated, simple and direct: "We miss you."

The emotional and sporting factor, key in the operation

From a technical standpoint, Betis needs a reliable player for that left-sided role. The defense has been one of the weak points this season and the sporting management, led by Manu Fajardo, knows it. Added to this is the total harmony between the player and the club, something that isn't always found in transfer moves.

Meanwhile, the player is willing to adjust his salary and to prioritize the sporting project over other financial aspects. He has remained emotionally connected to the club, the city, and the fans. In many interviews, he has confessed that he lived his best professional and personal period in Seville.

The man who wants to come home is Álex Moreno

After weeks of speculation, it is confirmed that the footballer exciting Betis fans with his possible return is none other than Álex Moreno. The Catalan left-back wants to wear the verdiblanco jersey again. His desire is clear. Betis knows it. Now, with the circumstances in their favor, everything is in the club's hands.