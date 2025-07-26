Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano are competing for a signing from the French league

The summer transfer market has become a hotbed of activity for La Liga clubs. Teams with limited budgets are looking for reinforcements with room to grow, capable of bringing imbalance to the attack and serving as a medium-term investment. In this context, a young talent playing in Ligue 1 has caught the attention of two Liga teams that are competing to improve their squads and face the upcoming season with greater guarantees.

Converging interests and common needs

Both Real Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano are approaching the summer with the obligation to strengthen their wings. The Balearic side, after an inconsistent campaign, need alternatives that add speed and dribbling to an attack that relied too much on their central references.

Meanwhile, the Madrid team is looking to renew their attacking flank after saying goodbye to several loaned players and facing the possible departure of key footballers. Both clubs have set their sights on the same target, turning the operation into a long-distance race between two different playing philosophies. Will one club be able to convince the footballer with a more attractive project and guaranteed minutes? The answer will determine the outcome of this summer story.

Profile of a promising winger

The footballer in question is Carlos Andrés Gómez. He is a 22-year-old Colombian winger who belongs to Rennes. Last season, he played nineteen Ligue 1 matches, in which he scored three goals and showed details that justify the interest of Spanish teams. His speed, ability in one-on-one situations, and versatility to play on both wings make him a desired profile.

In addition, his youth and room for improvement allow one to imagine increasing performance in a league as demanding as the Spanish one. The two interested clubs agree that he could adapt quickly to their systems, providing verticality and another resource in transitions. Although his goal-scoring numbers are not spectacular, they do show a player in progression who could break out with more confidence and minutes.

From France, there is speculation that Rennes may accept a loan so the player can gain experience in a competitive league.

This formula, which would include a future purchase option, fits the financial reality of Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano. The Vermilions value the fact that the transfer would not compromise their budget and would provide the opportunity to evaluate the winger in La Liga before making a final decision.

On the other hand, the Madrid club believes that a loan with guaranteed minutes could convince the player by offering him immediate prominence and the opportunity to shine in a team that bets on speed and high pressing. The management of negotiations and the ability to persuade Rennes will be key to tipping the balance.

What could he bring to both teams?

Real Mallorca, now led by a coach who prioritizes defensive order and quick transitions, would see the Colombian as an ideal profile for launching counterattacks. His dribbling and ability to pin down defenders could free up space for the forwards.

At Rayo Vallecano, a team used to pressing high and launching vertical attacks, the winger would fit into an offensive philosophy that would allow him to make the most of his skills in ball carrying and finishing.

In addition, the internal competition in both squads offers a perfect scenario for the player to earn a spot and increase his market value. Will this signing be the key to revitalizing the aspirations of either of these teams in the 2025/26 season?