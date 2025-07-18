Málaga dreams big and considers a Real Madrid player: risky signing

Málaga CF continues to make steady progress in its ambitious project for the new season. In a transfer market where the Malaguistas have already secured signings like Adrián Niño, the Martiricos club is also close to finalizing another deal with a riskier profile, but also with a very high ceiling.

A signing cooked with patience

According to Puerto Rican journalist Arnaldo Marrero, Málaga's sporting management has been quietly working for weeks on an agreement with Real Madrid to secure the services of an striker who has excelled in youth categories, but who hasn't managed to settle due to various injuries.

The player and the Andalusian club have reportedly reached an agreement for a two-season contract plus an optional one, subject to sporting objectives. The formula allows Málaga to protect itself against the physical risk involved in signing a footballer with a delicate medical history, without giving up the possibility of explosive performance in the Second Division or even, in the medium term, in LaLiga EA Sports.

| Africa Images, XCatalunya, Málaga CF

Negotiations with Real Madrid: loan or transfer

In this case, however, it's not a loan, but a permanent transfer. Málaga would pay an amount around €300,000 (300,000 euros), although the real stumbling block lies in the terms of the possible future benefit. Real Madrid, aware of the player's potential, wants to secure 50% of a future sale.

This clause is key for both parties: Los Blancos don't completely lose control over a player developed at Valdebebas, and Málaga can close a signing without mortgaging its finances, always under the supervision of Loren Juarros.

| Málaga CF, Geert De Geyter

A talent looking to relaunch his career

The player in question arrived at Real Madrid as a prospect with enormous international projection. His speed, dribbling, and ability to break lines made him a gem closely followed by clubs across Europe. However, injuries abruptly halted that progression.

Málaga, which is looking to rejuvenate its squad with hunger and talent, considers him a calculated gamble: If the player manages to keep healthy, he can become one of the protagonists of the season. In addition, the fans approve of this type of bold signing, far from big-name players, but with great room for growth.

A necessary change of scenery

At Valdebebas, it's already taken for granted that the winger isn't in the plans of the first team or Castilla. The footballer's entourage also views a change of scenery favorably. The possibility of getting minutes, feeling important, and competing in a stadium like La Rosaleda has been key to his decision.

Some even celebrate that one of their own will play for a historic club in Spanish soccer. His name has caused expectation, excitement, and some debate due to his past injuries, but Málaga's sporting management seems convinced. The player who will wear the blue and white this summer is named Jeremy de León.