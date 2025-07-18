Confirmed, Real Sociedad's first signing is approaching: negotiations underway

Real Sociedad wants to finalize the signing of a new center-back as soon as possible to strengthen their defense ahead of next season. All signs point to the chosen one being a player currently on the roster at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The txuri-urdin side has been negotiating for weeks, but now they've stepped up their efforts to convince the English club and secure the defender before other clubs get ahead.

An advanced deal, but not closed yet

The agreement between the player and Real Sociedad is practically complete. The footballer is excited about the possibility of playing at Anoeta and has already told those close to him and Brighton itself that his priority is to wear the blue and white. However, as often happens in these cases, the understanding between clubs is the remaining obstacle.

| XCatalunya, Real Sociedad

Brighton won't stand in the way of the player's departure, but they won't let him go for free either. With a contract until June 2027, the English club hopes to recover part of their investment and values the player at an amount that still exceeds Real Sociedad's initial financial expectations.

Olasagasti, key to unlocking the deal

The Basque midfielder is very close to signing for Levante, and his transfer would free up salary space and financial margin to take on the signing of the Brazilian. According to sources close to the club, Olasagasti's departure could become official in the coming hours.

| XCatalunya, Canva, Real Sociedad, beryum

This type of linked operation isn't new in the summer market. In this specific case, it becomes a direct way to close Sergio Francisco's top target, who hasn't added any new players yet, apart from the loanees returning.

Igor Julio is already in Spain

The defender is on the Costa del Sol, where Brighton is holding one of their preseason training camps. From there, the player is closely following the progress of the negotiations and hopes to join the Donostia team soon.

At 26 years old, Igor Julio has significant experience in European soccer. Before joining Brighton, he played for Italian clubs such as Fiorentina and SPAL, and he stands out for his defensive solidity, anticipation, and ability to play the ball out from the back.

Expectation in San Sebastián

The txuri-urdin fans are waiting expectantly. They know this is a complex deal, but also a necessary reinforcement to face a demanding season. The defense has been one of the most inconsistent lines in recent years, and the arrival of a center-back like Igor Julio would mean a clear step up in quality.

The club hopes to announce the final agreement with Brighton this week. It would be Real's first major move in this summer market and a clear sign of ambition. Igor Julio is the standout name of the summer in Zubieta. If everything goes as planned, he'll also be the key figure in Real Sociedad's defense.