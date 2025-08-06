19 years old, she's going to succeed at Women's Barça: Pere Romeu is sure about it

The revolution in the Women's Barça squad for the 2025-26 season keeps making headlines. Amid major departures and the arrival of new talent, a young prospect trained at La Masia has burst onto the scene and is shaping up to be one of the season's biggest surprises for Pere Romeu.

The Barcelona-born coach faces a huge challenge: keep footballing excellence in a locker room that has lost several key figures, including one of the main pieces in the club's success over the past few years. Fortunately, Barça's youth teams have worked their magic once again.

The restructuring of the left back

The departure of a key player has left a clear gap on the team's left flank. Pere Romeu urgently needed a true left back, and although in the past he chose to retrain other players like Jana Fernández or even use Ona Batlle out of position, he now has a homegrown solution.

The new season will be the ideal stage to test whether this young gem is capable of taking on the responsibility. She stands out not only for her defensive ability and physical presence, but also for a remarkable tactical intelligence she has honed during her loan spell last season.

A loan that made her grow

Last season she couldn't find her place in the first team and decided to go on loan to Sevilla FC. There she found consistency, playing time, and a confidence she turned into performance: she started 29 matches, played almost 2,625 yds. (2,400 m) and recorded three assists in La Liga F.

Under David Losada's guidance, she not only gained experience, but she also proved she could compete at a high level week after week. Her defensive solidity, combined with a highly developed attacking ability, made her one of the most promising fullbacks in the league.

Recognition came with La Roja

Her progress didn't go unnoticed by anyone. So much so that Montse Tomé called her up to the Spanish national team to play in the Nations League. In her debut with La Roja, she made it clear she doesn't get nervous on the big stage. Despite her young age, she showed composure, quality, and a hunger to keep growing.

That experience with the national team has allowed her to return to Barcelona with a different label: she's no longer just a prospect, but a player ready to compete for a starting spot.

Pere Romeu will have to decide

Barça's coach will have to make a key decision. Should he fully back this young Balearic or keep improvising in a position that hasn't had a natural starter for years? The pressure to keep the team's level is high, but trust in homegrown players has always been a hallmark of the club.

The first preseason training sessions have confirmed what was already suspected: her level has risen several notches. The coaching staff value her return very positively and are already working to integrate her as a structural piece in the new system.

A golden opportunity after an unexpected departure

The departure of a figure like Fridolina Rolfö has been one of the summer's biggest surprises. Her farewell marks the end of an era at Barça's left back, but it also opens a huge door for the next generation to shine on their own.

That's where Lucía Corrales comes in. At just 19 years old, she's set to fill the gap left by Rolfö and become one of the main protagonists of the new era for Women's Barça.