Betis's main target is in Valladolid

Real Betis's offices are once again bustling with activity at the start of the transfer market. After a season marked by changes in the squad and challenges in the attacking area, the Heliopolis club now faces the challenge of rebuilding its attack for the upcoming campaign. At Villamarín, the debate revolves not only around results but also around future planning: the search for wingers capable of providing speed, unpredictability, and goals is a top priority at this time.

Real Betis had placed many hopes on retaining Antony, one of the standout sensations of the final stretch of the season. His half-year loan convinced both the fans and the sporting management, thanks to his ability to shake up matches from the wing. However, the operation is proving complicated due to factors beyond the Andalusian club's control, which forces them to look toward other options in the winger market.

While Antony's situation remains uncertain, Betis's sporting management is working on several alternatives that would keep the team's competitive level. According to Diario de Sevilla, the following names stand out on the agenda: Bryan Zaragoza, a player with a Betis background who, after a season on loan at Osasuna, must decide his future, and Raúl Moro, currently at Valladolid.

bryan zaragoza's profile and betis's stance

Bryan Zaragoza represents one of the most exciting options for Betis fans. Trained in the verdiblanco youth academy, his emergence as a skillful and direct winger hasn't gone unnoticed. After finishing his stint at Osasuna, where he gained experience in the top division, the footballer must return to Bayern Munich, the club that owns his rights until 2029. However, his future seems far from Germany: Bayern, according to recent reports, doesn't count on him for the next Club World Cup and would be willing to listen to offers.

Bryan Zaragoza's contractual situation complicates any transfer, since the German club has set a price far above the player's market value. Betis, aware of the financial difficulty, is exploring a loan with a purchase option, a formula that would allow the club to bring in the winger without immediately compromising its budget. In addition, the player's own interest in returning to Seville works in favor of the operation, strengthening the emotional bond with the verdiblanco project.

raúl moro: the breakthrough attracting several clubs

Meanwhile, Betis is closely monitoring the progress of Raúl Moro, a young winger from Valladolid who has drawn attention for his individual performance despite his team's difficult situation. His profile fits the type of player Pellegrini's side is looking for: fast, bold, and with room for growth. Several Spanish clubs have sounded out Moro, including Osasuna, which is seeking a replacement for the vacancy that would be left by Bryan Zaragoza if he departs.

The footballer himself has publicly stated that he values staying in Spain, as long as he receives clear interest from the outset. Raúl Moro was already close to moving in the winter market, but ultimately chose to stay at Valladolid, where he has completed a more than notable season on a personal level.

Betis's strategy in this market is clear: strengthen its wings with players who provide speed and unpredictability, qualities that are essential for the team's attacking play. Both Bryan Zaragoza and Raúl Moro fit that profile, although the competition for both promises to be intense, since other LaLiga clubs have shown interest. However, according to Diario de Sevilla, the favorite is Raúl Moro.