Betis is considering it, talks for an emerging talent: option for the defense

The recently concluded season has left bittersweet feelings at Real Betis, especially in the defensive area. While Pellegrini's team has secured the desired ticket to the Europa League, the campaign has been marked by personnel problems at the heart of the defense. The plague of injuries—with Diego Llorente's prolonged absence and Nobel Mendy's physical issues—has forced the Chilean coach to reinvent himself on more than one occasion. The good news has been the consolidation of Natan de Souza, a Brazilian center-back who finished as an undisputed starter. However, the reality is that the club faces a summer of rebuilding.

The sporting management, led by Manu Fajardo, is already moving in the market to prevent the defense from being left hanging by a thread again in the 2024/25 season. In addition, the imminent departure of Nobel Mendy to PSV Eindhoven for about four million euros requires finding reliable and, if possible, future-oriented solutions.

Kevin Lomónaco, the new target generating excitement in the transfer market

In this context, the name being heard most often in the offices at Benito Villamarín is Kevin Lomónaco, a 23-year-old Argentine center-back currently at Independiente de Avellaneda, although his registration belongs to Brazilian club RB Bragantino. According to ESTADIO Deportivo, the Andalusian club has intensified efforts in recent days to explore the possibility of signing one of the most promising defenders in South American soccer.

| Google Imagenes

The interest in Lomónaco is no coincidence. The young defender has shown remarkable progress and was recently drafted by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's senior national team, a fact that further increases his value and the appeal of his signing. Various Argentine media outlets, such as TyC Sports, already place Betis at the top of the list of Spanish candidates interested in his services, ahead of other teams such as Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, or Crystal Palace.

a complex operation: competition and rising price

Lomónaco's contractual situation adds difficulty to the operation. He has a contract with RB Bragantino until December 2028 and a release clause of around 20 million dollars. In addition, Independiente de Avellaneda acquired 75% of his rights for about three million, which raises the cost of a possible transfer.

According to Argentine journalist Sebastián Neman, "Betis is the Spanish team leading the list of candidates" for the young center-back, but international competition is fierce and the starting price won't drop below 15 million euros. The green-and-white club has even sent an emissary to Argentina to watch Lomónaco live and gauge his willingness to make the leap to Europe, according to sources consulted by various media outlets. The footballer's own entourage confirms that his priority is to compete on the Old Continent, having rejected offers from exotic leagues such as Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

Betis needs to strengthen the center of defense with a modern profile: forceful, with good tactical awareness, and the ability to start plays from the back. Lomónaco, trained at Lanús and with experience at Platense and Tigre before shining in Brazil, fits all those characteristics. His progress and versatility (he can play as a center-back or left-back) perfectly match what Pellegrini is looking for in his new defensive line, especially with a demanding season ahead in which the green-and-whites will have to compete in La Liga, Copa, and Europa League.

He also benefits from having been an under-23 international and has already shown character and personality in key matches, which is essential for a club with Betis's ambitions.

what will happen with the rest of Betis's defense?

The arrival of Lomónaco—if it finally materializes—would add to the board's effort to retain Natan, with whom they're already negotiating the purchase option agreed with Napoli, estimated at about nine million euros. Alongside Bartra, who has recovered from his physical problems, and the young academy players, the club aims to leave behind the shocks of the last season.

In addition, Betis continues to scour the market with other names on the table, such as Valentín Gómez (Vélez), Abdel Abqar (Alavés), Adjei Adjetey (Basel), and Yerson Mosquera (Wolves), but the priority right now is to close a high-level signing that will raise internal competition and guarantee solidity.