Luis Enrique says no to a Barça player

Summer 2025 is shaking up the European goalkeeping scene like rarely before. The night in Udine – the UEFA Super Cup final – added fuel to an already burning fire and left open questions for the big clubs.

From the stands to goodbye: the night in Udine speeds up the exit

PSG, reigning continental champion, defeated Tottenham in the Super Cup after a 2-2 draw and penalties on August 13. The detail that changed the story was Donnarumma's absence from the squad. Hours later, he posted a message announcing that he is leaving the club and expressed his disappointment with the technical decision. The coach himself publicly took responsibility for leaving him out of the European final.

Chevalier, immediate bet for the champion: contract, number, and price

Paris had already made a move by signing Lucas Chevalier, 23 years old, under contract until 2030 and wearing number 30. The club presented him as part of the project after winning the Champions League, with a roadmap for him to be the present goalkeeper. Sources close to the deal place the transfer at around 40 million, with added variables. The internal forecast is that he will start as the new number one for the champion.

The upheaval opens a carousel of options in the Premier League, with reports placing City and United assessing the operation. There are versions indicating advanced talks, and others that cool the fit due to salary and profile. The feeling, as of August 14, is that the bidding exists, although the moves depend on departures from those goalkeeping positions. The window remains open and the Italian keeps aspirations of landing in England.

Domino effect in LaLiga: long-term absence and imminent debut for Joan García

Meanwhile, Barcelona received LaLiga's medical clearance that classifies their captain's injury in goal as long-term. With that ruling, the club activated Joan García's registration for Saturday's league debut.

Coach Hansi Flick had already hinted at the need for an immediate replacement due to the schedule and demands. The news sets the short-term hierarchy and conditions any external temptation for the blaugrana goal.

In this regard, there is talk of the possibility of Ter Stegen signing for PSG. Luis Enrique has been clear: he doesn't want him.

A career from more to less

The German has played 621 official matches and kept 252 clean sheets between clubs and international competitions. In 2022/23, he matched the record of 26 unbeaten matches in a single league season, a mark held since Paco Liaño. His current contract runs until 2028.