Bombshell at Real Betis: a Champions League winner's signing heats up

Betis's sporting management is at a decisive moment. The transfer market is shaking up teams that aim to grow in LaLiga and also those looking to make an international leap. In Heliopolis, the search for a top-level striker is one of the priorities before the start of preseason. This summer, rumors have taken on new prominence with the name of a forward who, just a few years ago, was lifting the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid.

Luka Jovic, whose contract with AC Milan ends on June 30, is preparing to negotiate as a free agent after a spell without much continuity in Serie A. The Serbian striker, who was a multi-million euro signing for Real Madrid in 2019 after shining at Eintracht Frankfurt, hasn't managed to replicate that level in any of his recent ventures.

At 27 years old, Jovic faces a new crossroads: After scoring only four goals in 17 matches with Milan last season and playing in less than 20% of the available minutes, he knows he needs a club where he can be a key player. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, both Betis and Real Sociedad have shown interest in signing him, although competition in the European market is fierce and the Serbian is prioritizing an attractive sporting offer... and, if possible, a signing bonus that improves on the more than three million net euros he earned in Italy.

Real Betis and Real Sociedad closely watching striker moves

At Benito Villamarín, Jovic represents that profile of a striker with international experience and a goal-scoring instinct that Manuel Pellegrini values highly for his squad. The Chilean coach is looking for an alternative to complement Cucho Hernández and, depending on market moves, Cédric Bakambu. The club has informed the agents of the Congolese and Chimy Ávila that they can look for a new destination, but their continuity isn't ruled out if convincing offers don't arrive.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have also inquired about the striker's situation. The txuri-urdin club needs to strengthen their attacking line after the departure of key footballers and is considering the possibility of bringing in a player with proven experience in European competitions.

Jovic, a striker looking to relaunch his career in Spain

The name Luka Jovic sparks mixed opinions in Spanish soccer. After a period of ups and downs, the Serbian striker has the opportunity to rediscover his best form in an environment he already knows. His first spell in LaLiga wasn't the desired one, but his quality and his ability to move inside the box continue to generate interest among clubs with European ambitions.

At Betis, the arrival of a goal scorer like Jovic could provide the necessary boost in quality to face the challenges of the upcoming season, both in LaLiga and in international competitions. His finishing ability, his experience in high-stakes matches, and his desire to be important in an ambitious project all work in his favor in the race for his signing.