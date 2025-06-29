Carlos Corberán gives the 'ok': Valencia want to repeat a January deal

Valencia CF is approaching the start of summer with the intention of keeping Carlos Corberán's project going, which has brought the team a certain stability amid a context of economic difficulties and institutional doubts. The sporting management is working to define a competitive squad, focusing on bringing in reinforcements capable of raising the level without jeopardizing the club's future. The return of one of the players who caused the most excitement among the fans during the last winter transfer window has once again become a priority.

Iván Jaime's story with Valencia hasn't written its final chapter yet. The Andalusian footballer, who arrived on loan from Porto in January, has made it clear that he'd like to wear the black and white jersey again, according to El Desmarque. He knows that in Portugal he won't have the desired opportunities and, despite having a contract until 2028 and a release clause of €80 million, his goal is to return to LaLiga.

In his first spell at Mestalla, injuries slowed his progress. Although he only played 350 minutes across 11 matches, the fans and the coaching staff trust his quality and potential to be decisive. Iván Jaime, who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the left, keeps his ambition intact and is determined to leave behind the bad physical luck that followed him last season.

| VCF

Corberán insists on his commitment to Andalusian talent in midfield

Carlos Corberán doesn't hide his preference for Iván Jaime's profile. In fact, during last season, the Cheste coach even lined up both Jaime and André Almeida together, another of the team's pillars. That tactical decision shows the coach's intention to build a creative midfield, with attacking threat and versatility.

The club knows that repeating the loan formula with a purchase option is the only realistic way to keep the Andalusian. According to the latest reports from the Portuguese press, Porto prefers to wait for transfer offers, with a starting price close to €10 million, a figure out of reach for Valencia. However, both Gourlay and Corona—heads of the sporting management—share Corberán's view: the loan is the best short-term solution, as long as no firm buyers emerge.

Valencia's planning and the economic challenges in the summer market

Valencia is moving in the market cautiously. The delicate financial situation forces them to prioritize deals that won't compromise the club's future. In that scenario, Iván Jaime's case is paradigmatic: those at Mestalla have already rejected a €10 million offer for André Almeida, which shows the commitment to building a project based on patience and young talent. Meanwhile, €20 million ("kilos") from Milan for Javi Guerra and another €20 million from Arsenal for Christian Mosquera.