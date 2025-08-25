José Álvarez's list and Barça that won't please the haters

FC Barcelona has experienced months of uncertainty with some of their key players. However, the board's quiet work is starting to pay off. While some detractors keep criticizing the club, the reality is different. Barça has secured the future with strategic and valuable contract renewals.

José Álvarez, journalist from El Chiringuito, was clear on his social media. In a direct message, he reviewed all the names secured by the club. According to him, the culé organization has secured their current pillars. They have done so with the next decade in mind, not just today.

The weight of the defenders

The defense has also played a leading role in this strategic move. Ronald Araujo, the undisputed leader of the backline, has already extended his contract. Koundé, another important name, is also on the list of secured players. With them, the culé defense gains solidity and immediate future projection.

| Canva

In fact, Araujo was renewed twice, as José Álvarez recalled. The journalist wanted to emphasize that this is not a coincidence. The sporting management knows the Uruguayan is a symbol of character. Without him, the team would lose security and the fans would lose an absolute reference point.

Flick, the great leader secured

The securing process is not only focused on players, but also on the bench. Hansi Flick, who arrived as the new coach last year, has quickly convinced the board. His contract renewal and his role as project leader are key. For Laporta and Deco, it was essential to provide stability from outside the field as well.

| Canva

Álvarez recalled in his message that Flick is the "project leader". This phrase is not just decoration or praise. It reflects that Barça wants tactical and technical continuity. Avoiding abrupt changes on the bench has been an absolute priority.

Future renewals already underway

Although the list is already extensive, there are still open cases on the table. Frenkie de Jong is one of them, with a future close to resolution. The Dutchman, after overcoming physical problems, has regained his best footballing form. Barça doesn't want to risk losing such a decisive player.

Another standout name is Marc Bernal, who is already making a strong impression. The young midfielder is set to be a key piece in the future. Securing him now means getting ahead of possible interest from other major European clubs. Laporta and Deco are clear that this is a necessary investment.

Szczesny's case is also among the club's plans. The Pole has performed impeccably in Ter Stegen's absence. That's why, Barça wants to extend his contract for at least one more year. His experience and reliability between the posts are a necessary guarantee for the team.

A list that unsettles the critics

José Álvarez's review quickly went viral on social media. Many fans celebrated it as proof of a job well done. Others, however, continued to question Laporta and Deco's management. The truth is that Barça has secured their greatest talents.

The list of renewals symbolizes a project with solid roots and a clear vision. Far from improvisation, the board has secured the future with determination. The club keeps their jewels (let's not even mention Lamine), trusts Flick, and projects continuity. For the haters, bad news: Barça's future is already written.