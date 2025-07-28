He'll leave Barça: Flick sends him a clear message during the match against Vissel Kobe

FC Barcelona, immersed in their Asian tour, is seeking answers to several important questions for the upcoming season. Fans' attention these days is not only focused on new signings or the result of the latest match, but also on those players whose situation seems to be hanging by a thread after the first serious test of the summer.

Barça's debut against Vissel Kobe was more than just a friendly. Hansi Flick's side achieved a convincing 3-1 victory, with goals from footballers who represent both the present and the future of the club, but the internal analysis of what happened on the field goes far beyond the scoreline. Every decision made by the German coach has been closely observed, since many young players are fighting to earn a spot in the final squad.

Flick bets on versatility and leaves out several young players

In his first match in charge of the Barça bench, Flick wanted to see footballers on the field who could adapt to different roles. Eric Garcia's start at right back was one of the biggest surprises of the match, relegating Héctor Fort to the bench even though he seemed to be a favorite to play an important role this season. The bet on defensive versatility, with Koundé occupying that same flank in the second half, made it clear that the coach is willing to break hierarchies and bet on what he sees in each training session.

On the left side, however, there were opportunities for three different footballers, which shows that there is still debate and room for competition in that position. This distribution of minutes contrasts with the situation on the right flank, where one of the academy's greatest talents did not get any playing time and his immediate future is starting to generate rumors of a departure.

In addition to Fort, other footballers also did not see action against Vissel Kobe. Goalkeepers Iñaki Peña and Diego Kochen remained unused, while cousins Toni and Guillermo Fernández also did not step onto the field. In Marc Bernal's case, the reason was medical, since he is still recovering from a serious knee injury, although his progress is positive and he could return for the start of LaLiga.

Schedule and upcoming challenges: Barça's tour continues in Asia

Preseason doesn't stop and Barça will face another challenge in just a few days. Next Thursday, July 31, Flick's team will face Seoul FC, in another test that will help further fine-tune the squad. The focus will once again be on whether the German coach will give minutes to those players who were left out in the first match, or if the trend will continue, paving the way for some departures in the coming weeks.

The transfer market remains open and any move could trigger unexpected decisions. Flick, who has already sent his first message about the roles within the squad, seems determined to build a competitive team without concessions. Meanwhile, the Barça fans are waiting for more signs from the German coach in the upcoming friendlies to understand who will be chosen to defend Barça's jersey in the 2025/26 season.