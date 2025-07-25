Zaragoza wants more reinforcements: it has a target at Oviedo

Real Zaragoza's sporting management, led by Txema Indias, is working tirelessly to build a competitive squad that excites the fans. The goal for the upcoming season is none other than to fight for the top spots on the table. To achieve this, it is essential to make the right moves in the transfer market, especially in the attacking area, which has suffered significant losses in recent weeks and needs new players who can bring imbalance and goals.

The maño attack needs firepower after departures

The summer transfer window has left important gaps on the wings of the blanquillo team. The emotional farewell of Adrián Liso, a homegrown player who is heading to Getafe to fulfill his dream of playing in LaLiga EA Sports, has been a blow to the planning. His departure is joined by that of Malcom Adu Ares, who returned to Athletic Club after finishing his productive loan spell.

Both players were key pieces in the team's plans, and their absence forces the club to move quickly to find reliable replacements. La Romareda demands footballers capable of taking on responsibility and filling the void left by two of their most unbalancing players from last season.

| XCatalunya, Real Zaragoza

Paulino de la Fuente, a market opportunity

In this context, one name has gained traction on Zaragoza's agenda: Paulino de la Fuente. The Cantabrian winger, currently playing for Real Oviedo, stands out as a very interesting option.

The carbayón team achieved promotion to the top tier, but this could work in Zaragoza's favor. With the competition expected in Oviedo's squad to compete in Primera, Paulino could see his minutes reduced. The striker, under contract until June 2026 and with a market value of around €1.40 million, faces an important decision: be a substitute in the elite or take on a leading role in an ambitious Segunda División project.

Performance and versatility for Gabi's system

Paulino de la Fuente's 2024/25 season shows his importance in Oviedo's promotion. He played a total of 25 matches in LaLiga Hypermotion and 3 games in the promotion phase, totaling 721 yds. (657 m) of play in which he scored one goal and provided one assist. Beyond the numbers, his main asset is his versatility.

| Canva

Although his natural position is right winger, his ability to play with his opposite foot allows him to perform comfortably on the left wing, making him the ideal replacement for both Adu Ares and Adrián Liso. In addition, he has shown he can play as an attacking midfielder, offering coach Gabi a range of tactical possibilities to make his team more unpredictable.

Could he be the key piece for promotion?

The arrival of a footballer with Paulino's experience and characteristics could be decisive for Real Zaragoza. His knowledge of the division, his one-on-one ability, and his vision would bring a qualitative leap to the attacking line. For the Argentine coach, having such a versatile player would be a luxury, allowing him to adapt the system depending on the opponent and the needs of the match.

The sporting management believes that his signing would not only cover the departures but also raise the squad's competitive level. The coming weeks will be key to finding out if the deal goes through and Paulino de la Fuente finally wears the blanquilla jersey. Follow all the latest news from the LaLiga transfer market so you don't miss any details.