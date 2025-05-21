Lamine Yamal's only request to renew with Barça: Joan Laporta raises objections

The recent history of FC Barcelona is marked by the constant challenge of combining sporting ambition and financial stability. While the club continues to seek ways to strengthen the squad and compete at the highest level, it also faces one of the most complex challenges of recent years: renewing its greatest emerging talent without jeopardizing the salary balance that has been so hard to achieve. The case of Lamine Yamal has become, in a matter of weeks, the center of attention both in the offices of Camp Nou and in the blaugrana media environment. Lamine Yamal, the desire for a historic contract at Barça

Approaching his 18th birthday, Lamine Yamal has already broken all precocity records at Barça and in the Spanish national team. His emergence in the elite has not only represented a leap in quality for the team but has also revolutionized the club's image internationally. Now, his renewal is an absolute priority, and everything is ready for him to sign his first major professional contract as a full-fledged footballer. According to journalist Víctor Navarro, Lamine Yamal's agency has put forward a single key request: that the young forward becomes the highest-paid player in the squad.

This request, far from being merely an economic issue, is based on the argument that Lamine is the most decisive and media-savvy player on the team, the one who generates the most both on and off the field. As Navarro explains on his X profile (formerly Twitter), the agency believes that Yamal deserves to be in the highest salary tier because "he is the best offensive player on the team, the one who generates the most up front, the one who has something different from the rest, the one who generates the most economically, and the most sought after for interviews and campaigns."

He adds: "For projection and youth and because he will be a candidate for everything." Joan Laporta remains firm with the new salary limits The club, aware of the importance of retaining Lamine Yamal and avoiding the departure of its greatest jewel, is willing to make an effort. However, Joan Laporta remains inflexible in the new salary policy. As José Álvarez already advanced, neither the contracts of Lewandowski nor those of Frenkie de Jong—which exceed the limit of 13 million net annually—will be used as a reference for future renewals.

The guideline is clear: those salaries belong to a previous era that Laporta doesn't want to repeat. The president's intention is to prevent the wage bill from spiraling out of control again, a situation that already caused great economic difficulties in the past. Laporta wants the club to follow a sustainable model in which no player—no matter how important—exceeds the set limits. In Lamine's case, Barça accepts that he be the highest-paid, but not at any cost. The agreement, close: figures, incentives, and the pending "yes".

According to El Desmarque, the renewal could be closed at around 16 million euros gross annually, an amount that aligns with the 13 million net cap set by Laporta. Additionally, the agreement would include bonuses for collective titles and individual awards, such as the Ballon d'Or, a model increasingly common in major European clubs to maintain motivation and financial control.

Club sources assure that the negotiation is progressing well, although the final word will be with Lamine's agency, which continues to push for the recognition they believe the player deserves. Barça, meanwhile, values both the projection and the immediate performance of the youth player, knowing that his image and sporting impact can define an era.