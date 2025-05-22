Joan Laporta makes an important decision, it affects De Jong: 'There will be a new...'

The sports management of FC Barcelona remains deeply immersed in a deep transformation to ensure the club's future both on a sporting and economic level. In the offices of Camp Nou, the search for financial stability has become an obsession and, in fact, is marking the most important decisions of recent months. This policy, driven by President Joan Laporta, points to a new era in the salary management of the blaugrana squad. The goal is clear: that the economy never again conditions the sports project.

Barça and the need for structural change

It is no secret that Barça has gone through one of the most severe economic crises in its recent history. After years of exorbitant salaries and a squad difficult to sustain, the arrival of Joan Laporta brought with it the promise of cleaning up the club's finances without giving up competitive ambition. In recent seasons, the club has had to reinvent itself to be able to sign and compete on equal terms with the greats of Europe, also facing the limitations imposed by Financial Fair Play.

During this process, players like Frenkie de Jong have played a key role. The Dutchman has made financial concessions on several occasions to help balance the books, showing commitment to the project. However, the current context forces new significant decisions that inevitably affect important names in the locker room.

[IMAGE]{500028}[/IMAGE]

The new salary scale: limits for a sustainable future

According to José Álvarez on his Twitter account, Joan Laporta is determined to maintain the club's economic health above any other priority. The journalist summarizes it as follows: "Laporta will always prioritize the club's economic health in any situation. He has cleaned up Barça from the inherited crisis and, moreover, winning titles."

One of the most significant measures will be the implementation of a new salary scale. This policy seeks to put an end to the large contracts that unbalance the blaugrana economy and, from now on, no footballer will be able to exceed 12 or 13 million euros net per season. This decision has direct implications for players like Frenkie de Jong, whose current salary is around 19 million net annually and whose contract ends in 2026. In fact, although there is interest in renewing him, the club will only consider an extension under the condition of a considerable salary reduction.

José Álvarez explains it as follows: "He has radically lowered salaries while increasing the squad's level. There will be a new salary scale that will not go beyond 12/13M net. The contracts of Lewa and De Jong are the ones above. This will change."

The Dutchman is a crucial player in Hansi Flick's schemes, and the German coach would love to continue counting on him beyond 2026. But for Laporta, the important thing is to clean up the accounts. And this may affect in the sense that, if he decides not to accept this salary reduction and, therefore, not renew, he could even leave this summer.

The situation of Robert Lewandowski is different. The Polish forward also has a contract that exceeds the new salary limit, but since there is no intention to renew his bond beyond 2026, the club doesn't contemplate a modification in his conditions. This way, Barça focuses on the contracts that need to be reviewed and avoids further burdening the salary mass in the future.

What consequences will this measure have on the squad?

Joan Laporta's decision represents a paradigm shift. On one hand, it allows Barça to gain room for maneuver in the transfer market, facilitating the registration of new players without endangering the club's sustainability. On the other hand, it forces figures like De Jong to reconsider their future and contractual relationship with the club.

It also remains to be seen if this limit will be maintained with Lamine Yamal or if he is willing to make an exception for him. Let's remember that the renewal of the young talent is already the priority of the moment and that everything points to him signing a superstar contract.