The signing that Lamine Yamal has asked Joan Laporta for

With the 2025/26 season on the horizon, FC Barcelona is preparing to make new signings to strengthen a young, exciting squad... but one that's still incomplete. After progress in defense and midfield, attention is now focused on the attack, especially on the wings, where the club wants to add more dynamism and unpredictability.

In this context, a key figure in the Barça locker room has taken the initiative. Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, not only dazzles in every match, but is already starting to influence the club's decisions. His potential, personality, and growing role in the team have given him a voice. He doesn't intend to waste it.

a voice that's starting to carry weight in the locker room

According to sources close to the club, Lamine has directly expressed his personal preference for Barça's next major signing. He believes the team needs a specific player for the left wing. Someone fast, with dribbling skills, youth, energy, and above all, the ability to link up with him naturally.

In addition to valuing footballers like Marcus Rashford or Luis Díaz, both linked to the club in recent months, Lamine has pointed out that he has a special connection with a particular player, with whom he has shared a locker room in the national team and whom he considers ideal for Barça's style.

the ideal profile: speed, talent, and chemistry

What Lamine is looking for isn't just a name. He's looking for a profile. A winger capable of stretching the field, constantly creating danger, and understanding his game. A partner both on and off the field. The key, according to those who know his preferences, is the footballing chemistry they've already shown in international matches.

This connection has also caught the attention of Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and other teammates who have played alongside the player Lamine desires. All of them view favorably a signing that would bring directness, goals, youth, and above all, hunger for titles.

barça, calculator in hand

From the offices at Camp Nou, it is acknowledged that this profile is appealing. But it is also emphasized that the club's financial situation remains delicate, and that any significant operation requires prior moves in the form of sales, departures, or loans.

Despite that, nothing is ruled out. The release clause of the player in question isn't unaffordable, though it's not cheap either. The footballer's will is also going to be decisive. The internal push that comes from the pressure of an emerging star like Lamine could end up tipping the balance.

Meanwhile, the club is prioritizing very specific signings, where tactical fit is as important as financial viability. The name is on the table, and Laporta and Deco are fully aware of it.

From the north, the club that owns the footballer is watching the situation calmly. They know they have a gem in their hands, but they also know that if someone pays the clause, they won't be able to do anything to keep him. Even so, the message from the board is clear: there's no willingness to negotiate below the stipulated amount.

the name Lamine Yamal wants

With all this, the question is inevitable: who is the player Lamine Yamal has decided to make a move for? The answer is clear, although the club hasn't made any official moves yet: Nico Williams.

The Athletic Club winger is, for Lamine, the perfect signing. Teammates in the national team, friends off the field, and natural partners on the field, the connection between them has already borne fruit for La Roja. Now, the Barça academy graduate wants to bring that partnership to Camp Nou. He's so sure of it...