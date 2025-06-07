Sporting, Málaga and Zaragoza: a dream signing for all three

The outcome of the season in LaLiga Hypermotion always hides stories of ambition and rebuilding. When the major historic clubs of the Spanish Second Division look to the future, they do so with their minds set on reinforcements that can make a difference. In that context, the figure of a versatile striker with a nose for goal becomes an object of desire for several teams with renewed aspirations.

Sporting de Gijón, led by Asier Garitano, and Málaga, managed by Sergio Pellicer, mathematically secured their place in the Second Division with some margin. Real Zaragoza, under Gabi Fernández's leadership, found it a bit more difficult, leaving their homework almost until the end. However, this summer they want to change course. Both at La Romareda and at El Molinón and La Rosaleda, they're already thinking about next season, with their sights set on rebuilding solid projects that will allow them to fight for promotion.

The signing that excites three historic clubs: Álex Millán on the radar

While the offices are working on planning the 2024/2025 squad, a name is emerging strongly: Álex Millán. According to Onda Cero and various journalists on social media, the 25-year-old Aragonese striker has become one of the great opportunities in the market after his remarkable final stretch of the season at Cartagena. His profile fits the needs of all three teams: youth, experience in the division, and an upward performance after overcoming a difficult period due to injuries.

| Marca

Trained in Villarreal's youth academy, Millán has followed an atypical path, accumulating minutes with teams such as Real Oviedo, Cercle Brugge, and Royale Union in Belgium, as well as Famalicao and Farense in Portugal. However, it was at Cartagena where he showed his goal-scoring ability at the most decisive moment: four goals in the last six matches, a figure (6 matches) that has sparked the immediate interest of clubs with promotion ambitions.

The current circumstances make Álex Millán an especially attractive signing for Málaga, Sporting, and Zaragoza. Cartagena's relegation would allow him to leave on a free transfer, which facilitates any operation from an economic standpoint. In Zaragoza's case, there's also an added sentimental factor: Millán was born in Zaragoza and has always expressed his affection for the club, which could tip the balance if the team finally confirms their stay in the division.

Tactically, Millán stands out for his ability to move between the lines, his skill in aerial play, and his determination in the opponent's box. Teams like Málaga, who have struggled due to a lack of goals in key matches, would find in the Aragonese striker a resource capable of changing negative dynamics. Meanwhile, Sporting de Gijón are still searching for that reference striker who will allow them to aspire to the promotion play-offs again, something the rojiblanca fans have been demanding for years.