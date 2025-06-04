Gavi's forceful message to haters: 'I'm a...'

At just 20 years old, Pablo Páez Gavira, known worldwide as Gavi, speaks like a veteran. After a long and painful knee injury that kept him off the field for over a year, the FC Barcelona midfielder has returned with a new maturity, with the same competitive character... and with a very clear message.

He has returned to the Spanish national team, he has regained his place at Barça, and he has wanted to do everything openly, without hiding. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Gavi has opened up about his recovery, his evolution, his teammates, and also about the criticism he has received for his play style.

a highly desired return

The serious injury he suffered in November 2023 was a very hard blow. Gavi, who had become a regular starter both for Barça and the national team, went from being at the top to starting a long, uncertain, and lonely process.

"It was very tough. I had never gone through something like this," he explains. "I've learned to manage my energy, my emotions, and also not to lose hope." The young man acknowledges that not every day was good. That there were moments of doubt. But also that the support of his family, his teammates, and his closest circle was key to not falling apart.

return to la roja... and home

Now, after months of rehabilitation and unseen work, Gavi is back. First to Barça's starting eleven, and then to the Spanish national team, where he has already started to regain his form. "Being here again is very special. It's like coming home," he says.

He looks happy. For good reason. Hansi Flick sees him as an essential piece of the new culé project, and Luis de la Fuente has welcomed him back into the group with naturalness and affection. "Luis always cared about me. Even though we weren't in constant contact, I knew he was waiting for me," he confesses.

a young locker room, but with character

Gavi has also taken on a more mature role in the locker room. At 20 years old, he is already a reference for other players like Lamine Yamal or Fermín López. "I try to be like Busi was with me: a guide. I'd like to be able to give the same advice he gave me when I was 17," he says.

With rumors about possible interest from PSG, Gavi doesn't beat around the bush: "I'm absolutely clear about it. I'm not going to leave. My dream is to spend my entire career at Barça. It's the club of my life." He adds: "I understand that people believe what they read, but I'm calm. I'll give everything I have inside to stay here."

finally... the statements that have made headlines

In the final stretch of the interview, the Sevillian opens up completely. This is where he delivers the most viral statements of the entire conversation. "A lot of people think I don't know how to play soccer... and they have no damn idea," he says bluntly. "They see me as a warrior, and I am. But I also have quality. What happens is that many don't appreciate it."

He concludes: "I understand that there are people who hate me for how I play. But as long as Barcelona fans love me, I don't care about the rest." A Gavi with no filters, no fear, and no desire to please everyone. Because he knows what he's worth. This time, he's back to stay.