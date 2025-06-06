Double embarrassment for Juan Carlos Rivero in Spain - France: 'Goal by...'

The semifinal of the Nations League between Spain and France was a true soccer festival. The team led by Luis de la Fuente delivered an absolutely overwhelming first hour of the match, with an offensive display that left the French team completely out of place.

Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri led a storm of goals that put the score at 4-0 in just 55 minutes. The display was so powerful that it seemed the match would end in a historic rout. France wasn't finished.

Spain opened the scoring with a brilliant play by Oyarzabal, who assisted Nico Williams for the 1-0. A few minutes later, Mikel Merino scored the second and further ignited the fans' spirits. Then, Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, scored the third from the penalty spot, and Pedri, after a surgical assist, netted the fourth.

france come back to life and strike fear

Mbappé closed the gap from the penalty spot with a perfectly executed shot. Then, Cherki and an own goal by Vivian brought France closer on the scoreboard. In added time, Kolo Muani scored the fourth for the French and made it 5-4, which made more than one Spaniard tremble.

Spain, which seemed to have everything under control, ended up desperately waiting for the final whistle. Unai Simón became the savior and prevented total disaster. The referee blew the final whistle and De la Fuente's side reached the final, but with a scare.

lamine, the jewel of the future

Beyond the score, the standout name of the match was Lamine Yamal. The young Barça winger not only scored two goals, but also played with a maturity beyond his years. Every ball he touched brought the crowd to their feet. His boldness and pure talent make him both the present and the future of the national team.

Spain, although they still have clear defensive shortcomings, inspire hope. This team doesn't have a Puyol or a Ramos, but they do have a young, ambitious, and offensive group that dares to dream.

a broadcast... that got out of hand

If anything competed with the frenzy of the match, it was the live broadcast. Juan Carlos Rivero, veteran RTVE commentator, starred in two moments that quickly went viral.

First, while reading the line-ups, Rivero said: "The starting eleven of each team that will fight to be in the Champions League final," as if it were a European club match. An understandable mistake, perhaps, given the intensity of the match. The second was even more striking.

the big slip: "goal for real madrid!"

When Nico Williams scored the first goal for Spain, Rivero, in the midst of excitement, shouted: "Goal for Real Madrid!" An awkward silence followed his words, and he quickly corrected himself, but it was too late: social media exploded.

Hundreds of users commented on the slip with sarcasm: "It's in their genes," wrote one. Others wondered if Rivero still thought he was commentating on a clásico. The slip, without a doubt, briefly overshadowed even Lamine Yamal's stellar performance.

happy ending, with a humorous twist

Spain's victory was real. The excitement was too. This match will be remembered not only for the goals, but also for that surreal moment when the commentator confused the Spanish national team with Real Madrid live on air. A magical night... with a broadcast from another planet.