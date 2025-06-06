Cristóbal Soria crushes Roncero and company over Mbappé's Ballon d'Or

Spain - France was a spectacle, a roller coaster of emotions that left the Spanish national team in the grand final of the UEFA Nations League. But beyond the goals, the dribbles, and the madness of the 5-4 final, there was an unexpected protagonist on social media: Cristóbal Soria.

The former Sevilla delegate and regular contributor to sports programs like El Chiringuito let loose after the match with a video in which he ridicules Real Madrid fans, especially Tomás Roncero and all those who see Mbappé as the next Ballon d'Or winner.

an irrefutable display from Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal excelled brightly. At 17 years old, he scored two goals, one from the penalty spot and another with a calmness and class uncharacteristic of someone his age. He was a whirlwind down the right wing, the engine of a Spanish national team that dazzled for 60 minutes, crushing a France full of stars.

| El Chiringuito

Although the French side replied and nearly came back from a 5-1 deficit, the story was already written: Lamine was the best player on the field. His performance even eclipsed Mbappé, who barely appeared beyond the penalty he converted and a couple of timid attempts.

the viral video from Cristóbal Soria

That's when Cristóbal Soria appeared, taking advantage of the moment to launch one of his classic jabs, this time against all those who've spent months proclaiming that the Ballon d'Or belongs to Mbappé. On his Twitter/X account, Soria posted a video less than a minute long where, between laughter and shouts, he humiliates the Madridist narrative.

| Canva

"Quiet, quiet the gurus, quiet the Real Madrid gurus, those who wanted France to win today so they could keep telling us the story of Mbappé Ballon d'Or," the video begins.

"If anyone deserves the Ballon d'Or, you've seen it today, right? His name is Lamine Yamal, Lamine Yamal!" He finishes between laughter, gestures, and his classic "shh, shh!": "I hope that from today no one dares to say Mbappé Ballon d'Or this year again. Please, let no one say it again, neither guru nor fake guru. It's outrageous!"

direct jab at Roncero and Madridism

Although he doesn't mention names directly, the recipient is clear. Tomás Roncero, one of the biggest defenders and promoters of his Ballon d'Or candidacy, was exposed by the match and by Soria's video. Mbappé was outperformed by a teenager who's barely spent just over a year at the top level.

Spain won 5-4, but the score doesn't fully reflect the initial dominance. In just one hour, De la Fuente's men were already leading 5-1. Then, a French reaction made the result look better, but didn't change the feeling: La Roja were superior, braver, and above all, more brilliant.

In that context, Soria's words carry more weight. Because it wasn't just an opinion thrown into the air. It was mockery built on facts, feelings, and a reality that's uncomfortable for many: Mbappé was inferior to a boy who hasn't even finished high school yet.

is the narrative over?

Cristóbal Soria doesn't need long arguments. With a one-minute video, laughter, and sarcasm, he left a mark that's circulating all over the web. Mbappé Ballon d'Or? For him, that narrative is already history. Meanwhile, as Madridism tries to digest what happened, Lamine smiles. Because he knows he's here to change everything.