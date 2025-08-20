Carme Barceló says what many people think about Vinicius's match against Osasuna

Real Madrid started the season with a narrow win over Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu. Kylian Mbappé's goal from the penalty spot gave Xabi Alonso's side their first three points, in a debut marked by refereeing controversy. However, beyond the result, much of the debate focused on Vinicius Júnior's discreet performance, once again criticized for his lack of influence in attack.

The Brazilian started on the left flank of the attack, an area he used to dominate in previous seasons. However, far from making a difference, he offered a subdued version, with hardly any impact in the opponent's box. He was substituted in the 78th minute by Gonzalo, after delivering a performance that left more shadows than lights. Bernabéu was expecting the electric and game-changing player from other big nights, but found a forward who was far too inconsistent.

The statistics that show his poor performance

The numbers from the match support the criticism. Vinicius only took one shot during the entire game, and it wasn't even on target. He attempted five dribbles and only managed to complete one successfully, which is surprising for a one-on-one specialist. In addition, he lost possession up to 14 times and his contribution in expected goals (xG) barely reached 0.05, a figure far from what is expected from a world-class star.

Doubts about his role were reflected on social media, where Carme Barceló's comment quickly went viral. The journalist wrote: “Vinicius's little game… 🤦🏻‍♀️”, a brief but forceful message that reflects the feeling of much of the fanbase. Many supporters interpreted those words as a loudspeaker for what they think: Vinicius seems more focused on complaining than on making a difference on the field.

Comparison with Mbappé and Brahim

The contrast with the rest of the attack was clear. Mbappé not only scored the winning goal, he also took on the offensive responsibility and showed himself as the undisputed leader. Brahim Díaz, who started on the right, provided mobility and energy, which increased the sense of apathy in Vinicius. Franco Mastantuono's emergence in the second half added even more competition in an attacking front where the Brazilian no longer has a guaranteed untouchable status.

This start generates an important debate around his figure. Vinicius was key in winning past Champions League titles, but in recent months his performance has dropped. While Xabi Alonso trusts he can get him back to his best, the patience of the stands is starting to run out. Real Madrid can't afford to have one of their most talented footballers disconnect just when the demands are highest in every competition.

The schedule is tight and next Sunday they visit Real Oviedo at Carlos Tartiere. It will be a new opportunity for the Brazilian to regain confidence and become that game-changing striker who made the difference in so many matches in the past. Otherwise, the shadow of the bench could start to loom closer than desired.

Carme Barceló's statement has been clear, and many fans agree with her: Real Madrid need the decisive Vinicius, not the apathetic version we saw against Osasuna. The season is just beginning, but the margin for error is minimal in a team that aims for everything.