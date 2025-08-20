U-turn with Frenkie de Jong: Deco is about to do it again

Barcelona is going through decisive days both in the offices and on the field. The spotlight is on Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, where the team plays at home while Espai Barça progresses. However, the big news of the day didn't come from the field. It came directly from Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with an undisputed main character.

Frenkie de Jong, one of the club's most valuable pieces, returned to the center of the debate. His future had been the subject of rumors in recent weeks. Several European giants were mentioned as interested. However, Barcelona's priority has always been clear: keep the Dutch midfielder protected.

The club closes ranks amid rumors and outside voices

The media controversy also played an important role in this recent scenario. Manolo Lama and Álvaro Benito debated his situation several times. The media pressure increased and many believed that the footballer could leave. Frenkie was even linked to the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, UEFA was closely monitoring the financial situation. Camp Nou is still under construction and Montjuïc became a temporary home. Tebas had issued warnings about financial control and salary limits. The club needed a stable solution and the contract renewal was a key step.

Meeting underway at Ciutat Esportiva

This Wednesday, the news that shook the Barça environment was confirmed. Sebastien Ledure, the footballer's new agent, met with Deco in person. The sporting director wanted to finally move forward with negotiations that had been postponed for months. Mundo Deportivo and El Chiringuito both pointed out that there was white smoke.

It was at that moment when the real bomb was revealed. Barcelona already has a verbal agreement for Frenkie de Jong's contract renewal until 2028. The agreement extends his current contract by two years and guarantees continuity. This is a decision that changes the outlook and rules out any possibility of an immediate departure.

The importance of securing Frenkie de Jong

For Barça, keeping Frenkie is strategic and vital. The Dutchman has been an undisputed starter since he arrived at the Catalan club. With Flick now on the bench, the midfielder's role is revalued. He is a footballer who can support the project for several years.

The relationship between the player and the board has improved notably in recent months. Frenkie himself acknowledged this during the team's recent Asian tour. He explained that he felt comfortable in the city, in the locker room, and in the system. That willingness sped up the final agreement, which is now practically official.

A key move in the face of international pressure

With this renewal, Barça sends a clear message to the market. There will be no transfer or negotiation with teams interested in the midfielder. Neither Bayern nor the Premier League giants will have a chance. Frenkie will remain a Barça player at the new Camp Nou when it reopens.

In addition, the club is meeting its goal of protecting its backbone. First it was Jules Koundé, now Frenkie de Jong, and more will follow. Eric García is another name they hope to solve soon. In Barcelona, they want to keep the new generation that will lead the future protected.