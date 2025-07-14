Joy for Pellegrini: Real Betis very close to sealing a major signing

Summer is moving forward and, as usually happens during these months, Real Betis fans are closely following every move made by the sporting management. The Betis supporters, who tend to dream big every preseason, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of new faces who could boost Manuel Pellegrini's team in the upcoming campaign. The verdiblanco club, coming off a demanding season in LaLiga with clear objectives in Europe, is moving quickly to strengthen its squad and, according to the latest reports, is about to finalize one of the most promising signings of the market.

The name that is being mentioned the most in the Benito Villamarín offices is Gonzalo Petit, a striker who is only 18 years old and plays for Nacional de Montevideo, one of Uruguay's top clubs. Negotiations have been intense in recent days and sources from the Uruguayan club, through statements from its vice president Flavio Perchman, have confirmed that the deal is practically done, pending the final details.

Petit has caught the attention of top European clubs thanks to his performance in the Uruguayan league and, according to leaks, Betis has submitted a final offer of around €6 million (about $6.5 million) for 85% of the footballer's rights, leaving the remaining 15% in Nacional's hands for a future sale. In addition, there are variables that could raise the amount to €7.5 million (about $8.1 million).

It is no coincidence that Betis has made a strong bet on Gonzalo Petit. The young striker has scored 12 goals in 34 matches with Nacional and stands out for his goal-scoring instinct, his ability to create his own chances, and his versatility in attack. He is a player who can link up outside the box, with technical quality and a lot of personality in one-on-one situations, characteristics that fit perfectly with the play style Pellegrini proposes.

International competition and Betis's strategy in the market

Real Betis's sporting management has had to move quickly, since not only Spanish clubs but also several European entities have been closely following Petit. This international interest hasn't slowed down the ambition of the Sevillian side, which is looking to get ahead of the competition by closing the deal before other teams raise their bids. The financial commitment, significant for the club's size, reflects the trust in the young Uruguayan's potential and the intention to build a project that combines experience and youth in attack.

However, Petit's arrival raises a question about his immediate future at Betis. According to sources close to the verdiblanco environment, the club could choose to loan him to a Liga Hypermotion team to help him adapt to European soccer and allow him to gain minutes before making the definitive jump to the first team. Nevertheless, the final decision will depend both on how the signing develops and on the planning established by Pellegrini together with the technical department.

Manuel Pellegrini is known for being able to get the most out of young prospects and for his tactical flexibility. In Betis's current system, Petit could complement strikers like Cucho Hernández and Cédric Bakambu, bringing freshness and alternatives to the attacking front. His profile, more mobile and associative, would allow the team to explore new attacking options and provide greater verticality, something the verdiblanco supporters have been demanding after last season.

In addition, the club has learned to make the most of young South Americans in recent years, something that could help the striker integrate quickly. If the deal is finally completed in the coming days, the supporters will be able to get excited about a footballer whom many already call "the next great Uruguayan striker" and who could become a key figure in the upcoming verdiblanco season.