The emotional images of Lamine Yamal's parents congratulating him on his 18th birthday

Barça's community is celebrating a very special moment today: Lamine Yamal turns 18, a milestone that goes beyond sports. His coming of age is accompanied by an emotional video greeting from his parents, Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana, and a luxurious party that has set social media ablaze. However, before going into details, it is important to understand the human context that has shaped his journey.

A message full of history and feeling

In the emotional video, shared by his father Mounir on Instagram and TikTok, his journey since arriving at La Masia as a child is relived. "When I joined Infantil A, Cadete, I already realized I had something special," Lamine begins at 18 years old.

He accompanies his story with flashes from his childhood: laughter in Mataró, street celebrations with the iconic "304" gesture—the postal code of Rocafonda—and his first training session at Barça at 6 years old.

The young winger, who had already shown his ambition, concludes his testimony: "I want to bring the Champions League home." This wish fuels dreams both at Can Barça and with the national team; he was key in the recent conquest of La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa.

His parents' words, an emotional embrace

His mother, Sheila Ebana, appears in the footage expressing her love with the naturalness of someone who has been a pillar and guide. "Even though the years go by... in my heart you'll always be my little one," she writes, recalling the long days working after preparing meals and watching over his education.

In the same clip, Mounir joins him with pride and a palpable certainty: "He always had it inside. When he was born, I knew he'd be a star." His admiration for his son's left-footed talent, reflected in the mural he paints at home, doesn't hide the affection of a father who is there for every leap, every goal, every achievement.

A celebration in grand style... although Lamine Yamal turned 18 as one of the first to arrive at Ciutat Esportiva

The party that followed the video became one of the best-kept events of the summer. It took place at a country house in Olivella, rented for €40,000 this week, with extreme security measures: drones, thermal cameras, and a ban on cell phones. Barça stars like Gavi and Balde, influencers, and renowned artists—Quevedo, Bad Gyal, Bizarrap, and Ozuna—attended, along with an emotional musical moment with Chimbala and Lamine himself.

However, not everything was about spectacle. At midday, an intimate meal at the restaurant La Cúpula del Garraf brought together his parents, his grandmother Fátima, and a close circle. There, Mounir showed childhood images while renewing his blessing: a "May God bless you in your new life" that moved everyone at the table.

A tomorrow already focused on the future

The celebration fever hasn't made him lose his rhythm. With barely any rest, Lamine joined preseason training today at the Joan Gamper Sports City. His greatest achievement, however, is already secured: a contract until 2031 that guarantees him the number 10 jersey and cements a historic renewal for the club.