Ronald Araújo beats around the bush: his post unsettles Barça

Barcelona begin a new era under Hansi Flick in July 2025. The blaugrana defense seeks stability after an inconsistent year. Injuries and rotations marked the previous season. Key players return with renewed ambitions. The club prepares for key matches in LaLiga and Champions. The board evaluates options to balance the books. Rumors of departures circulate at Camp Nou.

Preseason starts with intensity at Ciutat Esportiva. Flick demands total commitment from day one. The focus is on the backline, vulnerable at decisive moments. Barcelona aim to reclaim lost titles. The fans expect reinforcements and firm decisions.

Araujo's change of course

Ronald Araujo surprised by returning to training ahead of schedule. The Uruguayan, 26 years old, arrived at Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday. Seven months ago, in January, he was seeking a move to Juventus. Now, his focus is to prove his value to Flick. He wants to compete for a spot in the heart of the defense. Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez form the coach's preferred duo. Araujo overcame an injury suffered at Copa América last summer.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

That injury limited his role during the 2024/25 campaign. His contract includes a release clause of €60 million, active until July 15. Sources close to him indicate that he doesn't plan to activate it. He has communicated his desire to stay to club members. Barcelona, however, considers offers due to financial needs. Juventus have cooled their interest recently, according to reports. Other clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle are monitoring the situation.

The Instagram post that sparks speculation

Araujo posted a photo on Instagram that stirs the blaugrana environment. The image shows the victory in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid in Seville. It is accompanied by the motto "Més que un club," tagging @fcbarcelona. This message comes three days before the end of his escape clause. For many, it reaffirms his loyalty to Barça.

However, it unsettles the board amid possible forced sales. The club could be tempted by €60 million to balance the books. Araujo thus responds to rumors of a departure. In recent statements to Mundo Deportivo, he said: "From my side, yes" when asked if he is staying. According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the center-back reiterated his commitment publicly. His agent, however, is considering external options. The post is not just symbolic. It internally conveys his intention to fight for minutes. Flick values his versatility and leadership in the backline.

| Ronald Araujo

Poor performance in a season affected by injuries

The 2024/25 campaign was challenging for Araujo due to his injury. He played in 25 matches in total, adding up to 1,560 min. He scored two goals, one in LaLiga and another in Champions. He provided one assist in domestic competition. He received four yellow cards, no reds.

In LaLiga, he played 12 games with 757 min. He contributed one goal and one assist there. In the UEFA Champions League, he played eight matches for 520 min, scoring once. The Copa del Rey saw him in four matches, 221 min with no offensive contributions. In the Spanish Super Cup, just one match with 62 min and a yellow card.

His market value stands at €35 million, reviewed in June 2025. The contract expires on June 30, 2031. These figures reflect an inconsistent year. Araujo stands out for his aerial strength and reading of the game. His weaknesses lie in his tendency for recurring injuries.

Tactical impact in the Flick era and future expectations

Hansi Flick prioritizes a solid and aggressive defense. Araujo fits as a right center-back or even full-back. He brings speed and wins one-on-one duels. He could complement Cubarsí in quick transitions. Barcelona face tough opponents in preseason, such as friendlies against Manchester City. With no pending suspensions, Araujo seeks immediate rhythm.

His continuity would strengthen the blaugrana project, although it would prevent Barça from cashing in. Some rumors link Deco with sale plans for signings. Araujo could raise the defensive level in Champions. The board must balance ambition and finances.

Araujo's future at Barça hangs by a thread until July 15. His post invites reflection on loyalty in times of economic crisis. Flick is counting on him for major challenges. This summer will determine the Uruguayan's fate.